from the life-would-be-tragic-if-it-weren't-funny dept.
Stephen Hawking, a widely known physicist, sometimes mistaken as cosmetician, died Wednesday after complications due to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. He was 76.
Coverage at BBC (obituary), The Guardian, Reuters, NPR, and The Huffington Post.
janrinok writes:
It is with sadness that we hear the news this morning in the UK that Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76. Diagnosed with a type of motor neuron disease disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in 1964, he was told that he would have only a few years to live. But he confounded many experts and led life to the fullest within his personal limitations.
While he undoubtedly suffered as a result of his physical disabilities, it was his mental powers that set him apart from most of the human race. His book - A Brief History of Time - sold over 16 million copies, but it is said that it was probably read by a much smaller number of people, and understood by even fewer.
I hope that others here will contribute their own memories of the man and his achievements as the following days progress.
Rest in Peace - Stephen Hawking.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @07:29AM (2 children)
Stephen Hawking died on Pi day, March 14 (or, as Americans write it, 3/14/2018).
It should be noted that this is also Albert Einstein's birthday.
It should be noted that Albert Einstein also died at age 76.
Coincidence? I think so.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bob_super on Wednesday March 14, @07:38AM (1 child)
The event of his death, long on the horizon, leaves a big black hole in the heart of the astrophysics community, theoretically.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @09:10AM
Or a very small one that just evaporated?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @07:43AM
:(
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday March 14, @08:00AM
He lived far longer than expected and accomplished so much more than even he could have imagined. Science and knowledge is richer for it as a result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @08:11AM (1 child)
Once his brain has been uploaded to the 'net, he will be with us forever.
I sure hope they remember to degauss the brain after upload, we wouldn't want more than one Hawking at a time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @08:12AM
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/610456/a-startup-is-pitching-a-mind-uploading-service-that-is-100-percent-fatal/ [technologyreview.com]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @08:22AM (1 child)
I bet when you huff that combination of precious high IQ urine and feces you'll become so high you'd never need another hit of anything else.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @08:33AM
No shit? Just reading this makes my panties wet.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Wednesday March 14, @08:36AM
While he's known as a great scientist, I always found his sense of humour after everything he'd gone through to be inspiring as well
Oblig clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8y5EXFMD4s&feature=youtu.be&t=246 [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 14, @08:40AM
(From TV Tropes [tvtropes.org]). The idea of a nearly completely immobilized genius in a wheelchair, which would have seemed a little unusual prior to his fame, became a wholly valid and relatable character option through comparison with him. I like to think that his genius and work was so powerful that he adventitiously [sic] engendered widespread social acceptance of severely disabled people, just by the fact of his existence.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday March 14, @08:59AM
And so many people saying, "oh, Russia, Russia, Russia!" Maybe it was Russia, they don't know. I don't know. Nobody knows. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused -- life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? This is not the time to talk about Russia. Let's wait for the investigation.
Our entire world, with one heavy heart, is praying for the survivors and the families. To every physics person, teacher, and student who is hurting so badly, we are here for you -- whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one family, and your suffering is our burden also.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Wednesday March 14, @09:17AM
People don't like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.