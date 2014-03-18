Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is now on sale now for $35, featuring:

1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU

Dual-band 802.11ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.2

Faster Ethernet (Gigabit Ethernet over USB 2.0)

Power-over-Ethernet support (with separate PoE HAT)

Improved PXE network and USB mass-storage booting

Improved thermal management

Alongside a 200MHz increase in peak CPU clock frequency we have roughly three times the wired and wireless network throughput, and the ability to sustain high performance for much longer periods.