18/03/14/1746258 story
posted by mrpg on Wednesday March 14, @11:20PM
from the raspberry-for-pi-day dept.
The Raspberry Pi Blog announces:
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is now on sale now for $35, featuring:
- 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU
- Dual-band 802.11ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.2
- Faster Ethernet (Gigabit Ethernet over USB 2.0)
- Power-over-Ethernet support (with separate PoE HAT)
- Improved PXE network and USB mass-storage booting
- Improved thermal management
Alongside a 200MHz increase in peak CPU clock frequency we have roughly three times the wired and wireless network throughput, and the ability to sustain high performance for much longer periods.
Video announcement here.
FAQs:
- Not discontinuing earlier Raspberry Pi models
- Raspberry Pi 1A+ continues to be the $20 entry-level "big" Raspberry Pi
- Considering possibility of introducing a Raspberry Pi 3A+
- CM!, CM3 and CM#L compute modules continue to be available.
- Still using VideoCore
Now I am left to wonder how many amps the power supply wall wart needs to be.
(Score: 1) by effbee on Wednesday March 14, @11:26PM
Still 5V 2.5A from what I've seen.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 14, @11:36PM
No Bluetooth 5, less RAM than a Joule. Lame.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday March 14, @11:38PM
The Raspberry series has been a wonderful groundbreaker, but I still don't think I can use this to build the firewall I want: three wired ports and NO wireless.
The wired ports would be for Internet, internal, and tap. I'd like to run software that forwards selected packets to the tap port for analysis (e.g. wireshark) or recording. I suppose if the CPU is beefy enough I could record the packets straight to USB attached hard disk and eliminate one wired port.
No wireless, because I'm tried of fighting with hardware trying to lock it down. If the capacity for unauthorized communication simply isn't there, then I don't have to worry about some misconfiguration or malware launching unapproved I/O someday.
I dunno, maybe I could patch in the three wired connections via Ethernet-to-USB adapters? Anyone know if it handles multiple Ethernet over USB 2.0 ports?
