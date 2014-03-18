from the like-the-flu dept.
[...] How can we understand the process by which an attack type popularized in the West Bank became the tactic of choice for a white supremacist in the United States? The best way to do so—and to predict the spread of new tactics—may come from an unconventional source: epidemiology, the science of the spread of disease.
[...] Just as in epidemiology, where an outbreak in one area triggers concern in neighboring regions, so too should an outbreak in one operational area serve as a warning to other, geographically related areas. Thus, at this point the outbreak in Israel should have indicated the likelihood that the tactic would spread, at least elsewhere in the region. Here an understanding of vectors is key. A fairly broad definition of a vector is that it is a carrier that transmits a given infectious agent between organisms.
[...] Employing an epidemiological perspective will give security forces and operational planners more time to prepare for the arrival of the tactic and may ultimately save lives. Understanding when the prevalence of a tactic has reached outbreak levels can provide a warning to other operational environments. Monitoring vectors can provide warning of how and where a tactic may spread and whether it is likely that the tactic will reach pandemic or hyperendemic proportions. Even if epidemiological language is not employed, there is still value in an epidemiological approach to describing the prevalence and media coverage of tactics in operating environments.
VEHICLE RAMMING, FROM THE MIDDLE EAST TO CHARLOTTESVILLE: HOW DO TACTICS SPREAD?
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday March 15, @01:08AM (2 children)
This comparison seems extremely forced. Humans are able to learn about things that other humans have done successfully from anywhere else on the planet. When some successful terrorist attack happens, it is big news and translated into every language and nearly instantly delivered to everyone. There is no "locality" in broad tactics, though probably in unpublished details.
Trying to think about this "like a disease" seems like nothing more than the author making themselves feel extra smart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @01:17AM
Not to mention that our best modeling of the flu virus still leaves us baffled. Some years it works well. Some it doesn’t. And I think we don’t understand why still. So it might bear fruit but I bet it is a hard road to hoe.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 15, @01:22AM
The guy in the US wasn't using "tactics". He panicked when he was surrounded by a noisy, hostile crowd.
Note that the vehicle ramming in Europe has been done with stolen or rented vehicles. One party to the conflict makes the other side bear the expense of their "tactics". Here, a panicked little bitch tried to bull his way through a crowd. Huge difference.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.