from the Florida-Citrus-Man dept.
A gentleman in the southeast orange-growing state was caught and accused of mining cryptocurrency at work, according to the Tampa Bay Times:
TAMPA — A Department of Citrus employee was arrested after he used state computers to produce virtual currency for himself, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Matthew McDermott, 51, of Davenport was the information technology manager for the Florida Department of Citrus, the agency that oversees the state's citrus industry... [H]e used several computers in the Department of Citrus to mine for virtual currency, which include bitcoin and litecoin.
He wasn't just mining--he was allegedly really, really into it, to the tune of tens of thousands of Department of Citrus dollars:
Utility bills for the department jumped by more than 40 percent between October 2017 and January 2017, at a cost of about $825... McDermott also spent more than $22,000 using a state purchasing card between July and December, [buying] 24 graphic processing units, the FDLE said.
"Grand Theft" and "Official Misconduct" were his charges upon arrest. With bail set at just $5,000 (less than 1 BTC), he probably made bail pretty quickly.
It seems that mining cryptocurrency is the new en vogue temptation scandal.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:08AM (1 child)
What about the people that print 'foreign jobs' on the company printer. Or borrow the company car for a weekend away. Or charge their phones/bikes/cars at work. Morning ablutions after you arrive at the office. And my all time favourite, taking a shit on company time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:26AM
Used to work in a team with a guy like that. Meeting Mick didn't like? Yeah, he's on the loo.
If you ran Seti@home or folding@home on a work computer
If you ran Seti@home or folding@home on a work computer
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Thursday March 15, @09:59AM
Odd how ethics change with societal mores - a decade ago running folding@home would have been perfectly acceptable, and likely something that would make the boss think "a little odd, but; I have to hand it to them; if running some weird software keeps them enthusiastic then who am I to quibble?"
Seize the means of computation!
Seize the means of computation!
Looks like he juiced his position for all that he could.
Looks like he juiced his position for all that he could.