Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Caught Mining Bitcoin at Work - "Florida Man" Style

posted by mrpg on Thursday March 15, @08:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the Florida-Citrus-Man dept.
Security

requerdanos writes:

A gentleman in the southeast orange-growing state was caught and accused of mining cryptocurrency at work, according to the Tampa Bay Times:

TAMPA — A Department of Citrus employee was arrested after he used state computers to produce virtual currency for himself, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Matthew McDermott, 51, of Davenport was the information technology manager for the Florida Department of Citrus, the agency that oversees the state's citrus industry... [H]e used several computers in the Department of Citrus to mine for virtual currency, which include bitcoin and litecoin.

He wasn't just mining--he was allegedly really, really into it, to the tune of tens of thousands of Department of Citrus dollars:

Utility bills for the department jumped by more than 40 percent between October 2017 and January 2017, at a cost of about $825... McDermott also spent more than $22,000 using a state purchasing card between July and December, [buying] 24 graphic processing units, the FDLE said.

"Grand Theft" and "Official Misconduct" were his charges upon arrest. With bail set at just $5,000 (less than 1 BTC), he probably made bail pretty quickly.

It seems that mining cryptocurrency is the new en vogue temptation scandal.

Also at The Week, whose story mentions the previous incident at Russian nuclear facilities.

Original Submission


«  All Disk Galaxies Rotate at a Rate of About Once Every Billion Years
Caught Mining Bitcoin at Work - "Florida Man" Style | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:08AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:08AM (#652850)

    What about the people that print 'foreign jobs' on the company printer. Or borrow the company car for a weekend away. Or charge their phones/bikes/cars at work. Morning ablutions after you arrive at the office. And my all time favourite, taking a shit on company time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:26AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @09:26AM (#652856)

      Used to work in a team with a guy like that. Meeting Mick didn't like? Yeah, he's on the loo.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by Hyper on Thursday March 15, @09:29AM (2 children)

    by Hyper (1525) on Thursday March 15, @09:29AM (#652859)

    If you ran Seti@home or folding@home on a work computer

    • (Score: 2) by lentilla on Thursday March 15, @09:59AM

      by lentilla (1770) on Thursday March 15, @09:59AM (#652870)

      Odd how ethics change with societal mores - a decade ago running folding@home would have been perfectly acceptable, and likely something that would make the boss think "a little odd, but; I have to hand it to them; if running some weird software keeps them enthusiastic then who am I to quibble?"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @10:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @10:08AM (#652871)

      Seize the means of computation!

  • (Score: 2) by lentilla on Thursday March 15, @09:53AM

    by lentilla (1770) on Thursday March 15, @09:53AM (#652868)

    Looks like he juiced his position for all that he could.

(1)