The textbook symptoms of ADD — inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity — fail to reflect several of its most powerful characteristics; the ones that shape your perceptions, emotions, and motivation. Here, Dr. William Dodson explains how to recognize and manage ADHD's true defining features.
The DSM-V – the bible of psychiatric diagnosis – lists 18 diagnostic criteria for attention deficit disorder (ADHD or ADD). Clinicians use this to identify symptoms, insurance companies use it to determine coverage, and researchers use it to determine areas of worthwhile study.
The problem: These criteria only describe how ADHD affects children ages 6-12, and that has led to misdiagnosis, misunderstanding, and failed treatment for teens, adults, and the elderly.
Most people, clinicians included, have only a vague understanding of what ADHD means. They assume it equates to hyperactivity and poor focus, mostly in children. They are wrong.
When we step back and ask, "What does everyone with ADHD have in common, that people without ADHD don't experience?" a different set of symptoms take shape.
From this perspective, three defining features of ADHD emerge that explain every aspect of the condition:
1. an interest-based nervous system
2. emotional hyperarousal
3. rejection sensitivity
Not precisely news but damned if it's not an interesting read if it has any relevance in your life.
Source: https://www.additudemag.com/symptoms-of-add-hyperarousal-rejection-sensitivity/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 15, @02:38PM (2 children)
I read the link. Its interesting how "ADHD, Primarily Hyperactive-Impulsive Type" is pretty much "we're annoyed at him behaving like a stereotypical little boy"
Its an interesting intersection of politics and sociology. I'm not necessarily saying the docs are wrong, but its interesting that "boys will be boys" has been codified into a disease.
An analogy would be you could define normal as white skinned, and melanin concentration in the skin as a purely medical problem that's treatable with extreme measures such as skin bleaching.
Or an even better analogy would be to turn around the victim and define normal as being male, and therefore females are medically malfunctioning by definition and should be medicated and not have the right to vote etc.
Another interesting way to phrase "ADHD, Primarily Hyperactive-Impulsive Type" without using a group identification like "little boy" would be to describe the root causes, extroversion and motivation. I don't think you can be observed to be extroverted and motivated without being diagnosed with "ADHD, Primarily Hyperactive-Impulsive Type", its darn near 1:1 mapping.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @03:00PM
Should we disallow people with history of mental illnesses from participating in society? Clearly they are ill, it would be cruel to expect them to behave.
:)
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday March 15, @03:01PM
Except that if you read the link, or even the end of the summary, it would be clear that the symptoms that you are talking about are incorrect for ADHD diagnosis. Yeah, boys will be boys...and there was a period of time where that got them misdiagnosed with ADHD due to helicopter parents shopping for a medical diagnosis to explain their active little boys not fitting into the sit-down academic culture they think is best.
That doesn't change the fact that girls and adults can have ADHD too, not to mention boys that don't fit the stereotype. In fact, according to TFA, only "25% of children and 5% of adults" with ADHD fit this stereotype:
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?