from the when-you're-on-the-list dept.
In some U.S. states, a drug offense can land you on a registry alongside convicted sex offenders:
But under Kansas law, having a drug conviction means that her photograph and other identifying details are displayed in the same public registry that includes more than 10,000 convicted sex offenders. Many registrants also appear on third-party websites like "Offender Radar" and "Sex Offender Spy," and it's easy for a visitor to miss the single word—"drug"—that differentiates Byers's crime from those the public judges much more harshly. "People who don't know me are going to look at me like I'm a horrible person for being on that list," she said.
Lawmakers have long justified sex offender registries as a way to notify people about potentially dangerous neighbors or acquaintances, while critics say they fail to prevent crime and create a class of social outcasts. Over the years, several states have expanded their registries to add perpetrators of other crimes, including kidnapping, assault, and murder. Tennessee added animal abuse. Utah added white-collar crimes. A few states considered but abandoned plans for hate crime and domestic abuse registries. At least five states publicly display methamphetamine producers.
But Kansas went furthest, adding an array of lesser drug crimes; roughly 4,600 people in the state are now registered as drug offenders. As deaths from opioids rise, some public officials have focused on addiction as a public health issue. Kansas offers a different approach, as law enforcement officials argue that the registry helps keep track of people who may commit new offenses and cautions the public to avoid potentially dangerous areas and individuals. At the same time, many registrants say it can be hard to move on when their pasts are just a click away for anyone to see.
The Kansas Sentencing Commission estimated that removing drug crimes from its registry could save a million dollars each year. Removing drug criminals from registries could also prevent unintended problems:
Little is known about whether registries prevent crime, and University of Michigan law professor J.J. Prescott has speculated that they may even facilitate crimes that involve buyers and sellers. "Imagine I move to a new city and I don't know where to find drugs," he said. "Oh, I can just look up people on the registry!" Evidence to support this theory is scant—and law enforcement leaders in Kansas say they have not encountered the problem—but at the February legislative hearing, Scott Schultz, the executive director of the Kansas Sentencing Commission, said he had learned of one registrant who found people at her door, looking to buy drugs. They'd seen her address online. "I've called it, tongue in cheek, state-sponsored drug-dealing," Schultz said, describing the registry as an "online shopping portal for meth and other drugs."
Also at The Marshall Project.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday March 15, @06:52PM (2 children)
Publicly shaming a person with a drug problem is going to help them ... how?
If anything it will just make them more likely to use more drugs to escape the depression they will feel thus increasing the likely hood they will OD.
Oh, wait. more drug use means more money for the pharmaceutical companies and other drug producers, more public outrage at all the addicts, more demand that the government do something, more justification for stupid laws that take away the rights of the people, and more money going to LEO's and private prisons.
Never mind, I see the reasoning behind it now.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 15, @07:10PM
You forgot "think of the children" and "think of the landlords and property values".
Those who faulted and destroyed our illusions of community should never be allowed to live again with us. Once we're done locking them up for long enough to destroy their families, relationships and careers, destroying their rehabilitation chances and reasons to stay, we should always make sure to take extra punitive measures to push them away. Be gone, and be someone else's problem!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @07:13PM
First off, junkies are not people. They might have been at one time but they aren't now. Junkies will lie, cheat, and steal even from their own mother. Junkies will shit and piss on everything - your stuff, their own stuff, it doesn't matter. Junkies will curse you and spit on you for wrecking their high when you save their life with Naloxone. Junkies don't appreciate help unless it is getting them more drugs. Junkies secretly laugh at people that try to help them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by archfeld on Thursday March 15, @07:03PM
Someone needs to hack into these lists and add local and state politicians to the registry and let them see what life is like with a scarlet letter emblazoned on their forehead. Maybe cross feed an online phonebook with the registry.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge