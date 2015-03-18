from the so? dept.
YouTube wants to debunk conspiracy theory videos using other resources, such as Wikipedia:
In Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told the audience at the South by Southwest Interactive conference that the social video site plans to defuse conspiracy theory content by pairing it with corrective information culled from Wikipedia – a site editable by more or less anyone. However, she neglected to inform Wikipedia, which on Wednesday reacted with bemusement.
In a statement, the crowdsourced encyclopedia's parent, the Wikimedia Foundation, said, "We are always happy to see people, companies and organizations recognize Wikipedia's value as a repository of free knowledge. In this case, neither Wikipedia nor the Wikimedia Foundation are part of a formal partnership with YouTube. We were not given advance notice of this announcement." The foundation urged companies that use Wikipedia's content – that would be YouTube – "to give back in the spirit of sustainability."
Wikipedia contributor Phoebe Ayers framed the issue more bluntly, commenting via Twitter, "It's not polite to treat Wikipedia like an endlessly renewable resource with infinite free labor."
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Thursday March 15, @11:20PM
The logical next step is for conspiracy theorists to branch out from the inane YouTube videos and start including backing documentation in Wikipedia pages. The self-licking ice cream cone that is conspiracy theory just got bigger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @11:23PM (1 child)
Anybody who has spent any amount of time editing Wikipedia (beyond simple style changes, etc.) will know that Wikipedia is full of little tyrants, each of whom is vigorously pushing an agenda.
This will just make the situation worse.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, @11:30PM
Part of the charm of youtube is you click on this you click on that and you are in 'that weird part'. Once you start to edit it then try to make it into some sort of 'super tv' well it will just be carbon copies of viral things. It will be a few remaining creators chasing after lower and lower click revs (because google wants all the money). Kick out 'the weird part' and you will lose your audience after a couple of clicks. Think I am being silly? Look at the 'series' videos they are currently doing. Most of the creators on that stuff have basically sold out. Thats OK I would too. But the quality is just not there. YT basically forced everyone to create clickbait just to get a smaller part of the pie. They will reap what they sew.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday March 15, @11:30PM
It doesn't seem quite right to complain about being treated like a "resource with infinite free labor", when so much of its content was created by volunteers laboring for free.