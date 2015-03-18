from the ∫-√(1+[f(x)']²)dx dept.
Suppose, a litre of cola costs US$3.15. If you buy one third of a litre of cola, how much would you pay?
The above may seem like a rather basic question. Something that you would perhaps expect the vast majority of adults to be able to answer? Particularly if they are allowed to use a calculator.
Unfortunately, the reality is that a large number of adults across the world struggle with even such basic financial tasks (the correct answer is US$1.05, by the way).
[...] In many other countries, the situation is even worse. Four in every ten adults in places like England, Canada, Spain and the US can't make this straightforward calculation – even when they had a calculator to hand. Similarly, less than half of adults in places like Chile, Turkey and South Korea can get the right answer.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:39AM (6 children)
Democratic decision-making gives an equal voice to unequal people.
If the power to vote is given out freely, it cannot be worth much—especially when one's current vote is essentially independent of the outcomes of one's previous votes.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 16, @12:44AM (1 child)
"2 + 2 = 5."
- Winston S. Churchill
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:49AM
Wasn't "2 + 2 = 5" an Intel Pentium patent? For suitably large values of 2 of course.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday March 16, @12:48AM (1 child)
The problem, historically speaking, is that means to triage the voters tend to be misused for disenfranchising people for reasons other than their actual competence.
A lot of people think that's a worse problem than some poorly reasoned votes.
Although considering congress, the executive and the judiciary selected by those two today, perhaps they'd want to re-think that. :/
Can you imagine the screaming if there was a qualification test for voting? O boy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Friday March 16, @12:58AM
Simple solution: People come to vote, and at the top of the ballot, there are 5 random questions taken from the 100 in the booklet that foreigners applying for US citizenship have to learn. Those are very basic questions about the functions of government, and rights.
Answer at least three questions correctly (4?), your vote gets counted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:53AM
There is a certain logic in what you say. However, dumb people are generally just as good (or better) at dragging your ass into the street and beating the shit out of you. Probably better to stick with one vote per person that to argue this one out.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday March 16, @01:03AM
Uh huh. Either that, or the problem is one of education. If one believed in the power of voting, then the result is our fault. Otherwise, it's swine that walk on two-legs, that also believe they're unequal to most, that control the state of education today.
Gee... that's awfully hard to figure out how we've become under-educated bigoted obese citizens. The alternative would be people far more able to put the 1% swine where they belong, which is out of power.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 16, @12:41AM
If you want to win the bills, you got to have the skills [wired.com] in the Great White North.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:43AM (2 children)
I hate those people and want them dead.
The trouble is that I have to live among them. They are all over the place. Their stupidity is revolting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:52AM (1 child)
and..
* they vote
* they're opinionated
* they can't find the countries they're vocal about on a map
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @01:02AM
* they get paid more than you
* they get laid more than you
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday March 16, @12:52AM
But what, truly, is a "high" number?
Which is bigger: "point nine percent" or "point sixty-four percent"? And are those numbers "higher" than, say, "one third"?
Bet you could even get a lot of college grads with questions like that, if they weren't already on the alert for a trick.
Anyway, litres (US: liters) are from one of those strange countries. A liter is what, 0.3579123928 of a good old American gallon? Can't work with that at all. [brain shuts down]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @12:53AM
If you don't use certain skills often enough, they atrophy. I forgot the Pledge of Allegiance and long division (by hand), for example. And different people forget different skills at a different pace. Yes, some of these are obvious, but what is "obvious" is a matter of perspective.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anotherblackhat on Friday March 16, @12:56AM
I don't know where these "math literate" people shop, but around here you can't buy 1/3 of a liter.
If you wanted to ask, "what's one third of $3.15" then you should have asked that exact question.
Prices are whatever the store sets them at. A 7.5 ounce can of Coke is probably priced higher then a 12 ounce can.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @01:00AM
Vote Democrat!
(Score: 1) by cwadge on Friday March 16, @01:00AM
Some of us would like to think so, since a disproportionate amount of Soylent readers are probably in some form of STEMM. But perhaps we shouldn't be so quick to judge.
Take my old friend... we'll call him Bill. Bill couldn't arithmetic his way out of a wet paper bag. I once referred to a "concubine" in a joke and he thought this meant some exotic form of orangutan. But if you drop Bill with nothing but lint in his pockets in any neighborhood, at any hour, anywhere in the world, he'll almost certainly be just fine. In fact, he'll probably be best pals with whoever is running that neighborhood inside of a week. Bill is an expert at mastering his environment.
We tend to get really good at the skills we need to survive in this world, first and foremost. Next comes the things we actually enjoy doing, and if you're especially fortunate these two categories may have at least some overlap. For many people, arithmetic is one of those things which falls neither into the category of "necessary for basic survival" nor "enjoyable", so the skills simply aren't there. You can't be amazing at everything, and fewer of us than we'd like to admit are truly amazing at ANYTHING, to be honest.