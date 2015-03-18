from the fundamental-states-of-matter dept.
Oklahoma plans to start carrying out executions with nitrogen gas, a method that has never been used in the U.S. but that some states have already approved amid difficulties with lethal injections.
At a news conference Wednesday, Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Mike Hunter and Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said that over the next few months the state would develop a protocol for using nitrogen.
[...] In recent years, Oklahoma and other states have struggled to obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections, the most common execution method but one that has increasingly faced scrutiny.
In 2015, a state court put a moratorium on executions in Oklahoma after a series of botched executions, including one in which an inmate convulsed for 43 minutes before dying and another in which the wrong drug was administered.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday March 16, @02:10AM (2 children)
I've been asking for years why they need hard to get chemicals that need to be administered in a certain dose in a certain order, and still fail a lot? Why not just pump CO2, CO, or nitrogen into the chamber and let the prisoner go to sleep. Hell, do it while he's eating his final meal. He'll think he's just gonna take a short nap before the proceedings start.
I like how the article says "we may have to get a face mask". Why? The chamber is sealed, just pump the gas in, wait, pump the air back in and be done with it. It's not like you're using insecticides or anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @02:12AM
I want MDMA with my nitro.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 16, @02:22AM
Disagree. Just like the American snipers in Vietnam and elsewhere allow their prey to finish their meals before death, you must allow the prisoner to finish theirs. It gives them more fuel and opportunity to make gloriously flippant and recorded-for-history remarks.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @02:13AM (5 children)
Every hear of a carbon monoxide detector?
They exist because the human body doesn't rebel dramatically against the stuff.
It just quietly goes to sleep (or continues sleeping).
OTOH, the human body recognizes nitrogen narcosis and attempts to fight it.
What you are planning to do is torture and violates the cruel and unusual thing forbidden by the constitution.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 16, @02:19AM
This is why we need to bring back the guillotine, or firing squads. Not only are both a more stylish way to die, but quicker and less painful*.
* In the case of the firing squad, we need to allow not just one but all snipers live bullets, but also with full-auto. If you've been sentenced to death, an open-casket funeral is the least of your family's worries.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 16, @02:20AM
Uh, it does? Last I heard nitrogen was so dangerous precisely because we *can't* detect it in lethal amounts. It's CO2 that's cruel, as we have hypercapnic reflexes and the buildup of CO2 is what burns, rather than lack of oxygen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @02:22AM (1 child)
Nitrogen narcosis happens to divers. It requires high pressure to drive excess nitrogen into the nerve cell membranes. Unless they'll be doing executions 100 feet under water, that doesn't apply.
Nitrogen narcosis isn't even miserable. It's like taking heroin. Some prisoners would jump at the chance.
Even if nitrogen did cause misery, so what? The supreme court even said it was OK to jab prisoners with needles.
Furthermore, it's not unusual if we do it always, so it can't be "cruel and unusual". It's not cruel either, at least in relation to the crime. (Is a 180 days in prison cruel? It is for jaywalking. The crime matters.)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 16, @02:33AM
Here on land, helium is the most humane option. You can go to your local grocery store and go out in a blaze of glory inflicting barotrauma upon yourself. And die with a chipmunk voice. Reciting Hilter speeches is a lot funnier at 8x the speed.
Carbon monoxide works, sure, but that requires a setup. You have a garage, or a flexible tube to pipe it from your tailpipe into your carriage. And that's very messy and suspicious.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Friday March 16, @02:30AM
This isn't narcosis. It's simple suffocation, but without the sensation of suffocation caused by excess CO2 in the blood. Using a breathing mask, you go from breathing air to breathing pure nitrogen in a single breath; consciousness lasts only seconds after that, and death occurs in minutes. All without any sensation, simply loss of consciousness followed by brain death. It's so easy and peaceful that it's a process of choice for those choosing suicide at the end of life.
Wikipedia has a good article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inert_gas_asphyxiation [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @02:16AM (2 children)
The firing squad is fine. Forget that nonsense with some rifles containing blanks. Let's just do a 12-gauge blank, pressed against the lower back of the head.
The noose is fine. No, it doesn't matter how you tie the knot and it doesn't matter how far they fall. It's fine if they die of a snapped neck, compressed airway, compressed artery, compressed vein, or fully separated head. It's all good. Don't be a wuss.
Drugs are fine. We were getting silly overcomplicated, as with everything the government does. The cops confiscate drugs all the time; that'll do. Many prisoners will gladly overdose if you give them the chance.
None of the above is even a tiny bit as awful as what most of these people have done. If we wanted a fair and just punishment, we'd have to torture them. (which is not cruel in relation to the crime, and not unusual if we make it standard practice)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 16, @02:22AM
This may come as a surprise to you, Mr. Macho Man of Ultimate Manliness, but some of us would like to be *better* than the people we are ridding ourselves of.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Friday March 16, @02:32AM
How about anti-aircraft guns? I've heard they're a popular method of execution in some of the more enlightened areas of the world...