Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy
IHeartMedia Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday as the largest U.S. radio station owner reached an in-principle agreement with creditors to restructure its overwhelming debt load.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy along with some of its units, said it reached the agreement with holders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt for a balance sheet restructuring, which would reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.
IHeartMedia, which has struggled with $20 billion of debt and falling revenue at its 858 radio stations, said cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday March 16, @04:00AM
They are a debt swap company, trading old debt for new debt, at higher interest rates. What could possibly go wrong there? And now they will just walk away...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @04:05AM
There's one of their stations here that starts playing Christmas music even before Thanksgiving.
I went to their site for their "playlist" page and it wasn't a what's-playing-now thing.
If it was meant to be something like that, the latency was ridiculous.
The company appears to be stuck in 1985.
No surprise that they're going broke.
Oh, and the 4 CBS stations hereabouts have put all of their sites on radio.com.
The content is now behind scripts, of course.
