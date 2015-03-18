from the meanwhile-at-NXNE dept.
Pharmaceutical giants are holding sessions about topics such as childhood cancer and anti-aging drugs at South by Southwest (SXSW). But it is the lightly regulated "biohacks" that seem to get all of the attention:
"I'm here to make the argument that you have a moral imperative, if you're an employer, to hack your employees," said Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof 360, during a session called "Would You Let Your Boss Biohack You?"
Asprey's company sells products with names like Brain Octane Oil, containing supplements Silicon Valley calls nootropics, which are purported to enhance cognitive function. He is also a biohacker. That means he takes nootropics to improve his performance in life, refuses to ingest a long list of chemicals that includes fluoride, and averages six hours and six minutes of sleep every night. During his talk, Asprey was wearing sienna-toned sunglasses, which, he explained, were hacking the light.
At Bulletproof, every employee has access to nootropics and is encouraged to expand his or her mind accordingly. Asprey is particularly fond of modafinil, which he calls "the Limitless drug" in reference to a 2011 movie in which Bradley Cooper finds a pill that makes him a genius. Sold under the brand name Provigil, modafinil got Asprey through the Wharton School, he said, and it has "the safety profile of ibuprofen," a statement with which the Drug Enforcement Administration would disagree.
And the biohackers are around too. This one seems to have gotten hold of a MinION:
Heshan Illangkoon is a self-diagnosed polymath who divides his time as an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Florida between astrobiology and synthetic biology. He goes by Dr. Grasshopper. Among his scores of business ideas is one derived from surprisingly hairy mice. He and his fellow Ph.D. scientists dosed lab mice with a bunch of insulin and noticed that they began sprouting hair. When they took a look at the follicles, they realized it was the result of a hormone called IG1, which reared up in response to the insulin. Now they've got plans to whip up a hormone-laced gel they believe could safely replicate that phenomenon on the bald pates of humans. "That's a billion-dollar product right there," Illangkoon said.
And what about the years-long process of getting FDA approval? Illangkoon responded with a not-fit-for-print suggestion for what could be done with the FDA. He then retrieved from the pocket of his pastel pink pants a handheld genome sequencer to demonstrate how new technology has democratized what had once been monopolized by the gatekeepers of Big Science.
Related Stories
[Editor's Comment: This article might sound a bit like a soyvertisement but it has been submitted by one of our community and someone who is well qualified in his field - David Eccles from the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in New Zealand. It is interesting to read about what is considered currently to be state of the art in field genome sequencing.]
On the 14th and 15th of May, 2015, Oxford Nanopore Technologies held their inaugural nanopore sequencing conference, London Calling. The conference was set up to inform people about the current progress of Oxford Nanopore's first sequencing device, the muesli bar-sized, USB-powered MinION. Over 250 people were in attendance at the conference, representing 35 countries, including two from New Zealand: Nicole Moore from Environmental Science and Research, and David Eccles from the Malaghan Insititute of Medical Research. Over the course of two days, these attendees discovered how the MinION is quietly turning the world of sequencing inside out.
Everything needed for sample preparation and sequencing can fit into a single piece of checked luggage on an airplane. The MinION is robust enough to make it across unsealed roads to remote parts of Africa, where it has been used for sequencing on-location during the Ebola outbreak. The MinION has also been put through its paces for tracking the traffic of organisms. Detection at the species level can be achieved in under 20 minutes of sequencing, and very subtle changes for the same species from different origins can be identified in less than an hour.
Clive Brown, Chief Technical Officer for Oxford Nanopore Technologies, gave a brief summary of what is to come in the near future of nanopore sequencing:
- A fast mode for sequencing, allowing a human genome to be sequenced with high reliability in a 2-day run.
- An improved Mk II sequencer, with six time the throughput and six times the run time of the first sequencer.
- A clip-on sample preparation laboratory (Voltrax), allowing preparation and sequencing directly from blood in 20 minutes.
- Time-based pricing, reducing the minimum cost of a single-molecule sequencing run to $50.
- A 48-cell desktop sequencing device (PromethION) that can produce over 6 terabases of sequence per day, making sample preparation time the slowest part of the sequencing process.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @05:24AM
