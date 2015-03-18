Science Mag, a science site that carries a boat load of paywalled science articles, apparently sees no irony in carrying an article about India's Ministry of Science & Technology mandating public access to any funded projects.

India’s Ministry of Science & Technology earlier this month announced it will require researchers who receive even just part of their funding from its biotechnology and science and technology departments to deposit copies of their papers in publicly accessible depositories. Researchers are required to submit papers to a repository within 2 weeks of acceptance by a peer-reviewed journal. Some papers may not become freely available for 6 to 12 months, however, if the journal asks for a delay to protect its subscription revenue. In including such delays, India’s policy tracks similar policies adopted by many other public and private funding agencies around the world.

Any institution that receives funding from the the Ministry will be required to set up a digital repository that will archive papers. The ministry, in turn, will maintain a “central harvester” linked to each of the institutional repositories; it will allow users to search for papers across the entire system.

Further this is retroactive to 2012, and any institution that receives an annual grant that covers, or partially covers the salary, infrastructure and research requirements of its staff will come under this mandate. The central harvester will be accessible to search engines.