from the I-see^w-hear-what-you-[almost]-did-there dept.
Voice-acting rights halt effort to put Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4
An ambitious modding project that sought to recreate Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4 is shutting down over unforeseen legal issues surrounding the original game's voice acting.
"The Capital Wasteland: A Road To Liberty" project was a five-person effort to implement the base content of Fallout 3 as a mod for Fallout 4, complete with the latter game's graphical and engine improvements. In a message to supporters, though, project lead NafNaf_95 writes that the mod has been shut down after a conversation with Bethesda, in which it "became clear our planned approach would raise some serious red flags that we had unfortunately not foreseen."
That planned approach involved an audio extraction tool that would have taken the voice acting from legitimate Fallout 3 files and converted them to a form that could be used in a Fallout 4 mod. Bethesda and an outside lawyer advised the Capital Wasteland team that extracting this licensed content, which wasn't fully owned by Bethesda, would be legally questionable under copyright law and could make the modders legally liable for damages.
Apparently, having installed copies of the two games and running a utility is not good enough for Bethesda's lawyers.
(Score: 2) by tekk on Friday March 16, @11:40AM (2 children)
If they described it accurately in the article, I'm not sure how copyright could apply at all. As I understand it, copyright affects the *distribution* of copyrighted works. It should only be a problem if I extract the copyrighted work then give it to a friend. It's not copyright infringement for me to scribble out every instance of "motion" in a book and write "movement" in the margins. The only possible copyright angle I could see is if they think that the person suing is going to take the "copyright infringement tool" angle like companies did with bittorrent ages ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @11:55AM
In the corporate state of America, you do as you're told.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 16, @11:57AM
From TFS, it sounds like they were planning on extracting the audio themselves and distributing it. That definitely would be copyright violation without even a decent argument of fair use. Now if they required the source files for the audio to also be in your possession and did the extraction at install or at runtime, that would be another matter entirely and fair use would have a strong argument.
Given that Bethesda doesn't own all the copyrights, this could have just been what passes for a friendly warning to lawyers.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday March 16, @12:34PM
Well no, of course it isn't. If you're distributing someone else's copyrighted material, why should they care about the intent or the effectiveness of the DRM you happen to put on your own product?
The article is annoyingly vague:
I'm left to assume the modders were indeed planning on distributing the copyrighted audio. Couldn't they just perform the necessary extraction/conversion at install time? No need to distribute the copyrighted data, just take it from the pre-existing Fallout 3 installation on the user's machine. This idea has already been mentioned in the Ars comments.
Ideally they wouldn't even need to convert, they'd just have their mod play directly from the Fallout 3 files on disk.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Friday March 16, @12:34PM (1 child)
I understand the impulse to use "the real thing", but it would be much cooler and more creative to do something along the lines of a live-cast reproduction, the way people do for the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Someone let Simon Cowell know about this, and Twitch, and let them create an auditions show. :-)
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday March 16, @12:37PM
The script is also copyrighted.