On 14 March 2018, Microsoft announced that it was open sourcing its Azure Service Fabric.
The Azure Service Fabric is a distributed application platform which aids in deploying microservices, highly available applications and containers on the Azure cloud (someone else's, in this case, Microsoft, servers) platform.
The announcement (via a blog post from the Microsoft Service Fabric Team) states:
At this point we have the Service Fabric repo up on GitHub with Linux build and test tools, which means you can clone the repo, build Service Fabric for Linux, run basic tests, open issues, and submit pull requests. We're working hard to get the Windows build environment migrated over as well, along with a complete CI environment.
[...] For now, you can compile and test Service Fabric for Linux, everything from the low-level clustering and federation layers all the way up to process and container activation. We are also opening it up for contributions, albeit at a limited pace as we work on moving everything out into the open.
The github repo main page gives current status on the open sourcing process:
Quick look at our current status
- Service Fabric build tools for Linux
- Basic tests for Linux builds available
- Container image with build tools available to run builds
Currently in progress
- Build tools for Windows
- Improve dependency consumption process
- Automated CI environment
- Migrate complete test infrastructure
Clearly this is an attempt by Microsoft to engage developers in using/developing applications/containers/microservices for the Azure cloud. From the standpoint of getting more folks involved in development of the platform, It's probably not a bad idea for them as they attempt to increase market share.
It still remains to be seen how receptive Microsoft will be to feature additions and bug fixes and whether or not they will allow non-MS blessed changes to actually run on Azure.
So what's the upside (if any) here for Soylentils?
Does this action by Microsoft make those of you who use (and/or consider using) other cloud (AWS/Google/etc.) platforms for PaaS, containers, microservices, etc. more interested in using the Azure platform?
Are there any advantages to this over tools available from other cloud providers? Is Microsoft just playing catch up?
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @01:24PM
Gulag can lick my hairy, dingleberried taint. The rates aren't market competitive, the interface is "material design" i.e what paypal did to its perfect dashboard. You can't do certain things without getting your account suspended and your data destroyed.
All in all, would not use any of them. They all offer free student credits, so I just register to free Indian universities and cycle emails.