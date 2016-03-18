[...] For now, you can compile and test Service Fabric for Linux, everything from the low-level clustering and federation layers all the way up to process and container activation. We are also opening it up for contributions, albeit at a limited pace as we work on moving everything out into the open.

At this point we have the Service Fabric repo up on GitHub with Linux build and test tools, which means you can clone the repo, build Service Fabric for Linux, run basic tests, open issues, and submit pull requests. We're working hard to get the Windows build environment migrated over as well, along with a complete CI environment.

The Azure Service Fabric is a distributed application platform which aids in deploying microservices, highly available applications and containers on the Azure cloud (someone else's, in this case, Microsoft, servers) platform.

On 14 March 2018, Microsoft announced that it was open sourcing its Azure Service Fabric .

Quick look at our current status Service Fabric build tools for Linux

Basic tests for Linux builds available

Container image with build tools available to run builds Currently in progress Build tools for Windows

Improve dependency consumption process

Automated CI environment

Migrate complete test infrastructure

Clearly this is an attempt by Microsoft to engage developers in using/developing applications/containers/microservices for the Azure cloud. From the standpoint of getting more folks involved in development of the platform, It's probably not a bad idea for them as they attempt to increase market share.

It still remains to be seen how receptive Microsoft will be to feature additions and bug fixes and whether or not they will allow non-MS blessed changes to actually run on Azure.

So what's the upside (if any) here for Soylentils?

Does this action by Microsoft make those of you who use (and/or consider using) other cloud (AWS/Google/etc.) platforms for PaaS, containers, microservices, etc. more interested in using the Azure platform?

Are there any advantages to this over tools available from other cloud providers? Is Microsoft just playing catch up?