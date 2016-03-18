from the Moog-want-spear...-Gork-want-axe? dept.
Signs of symbolic behavior emerged at the dawn of our species in Africa
More than 320,000 years ago in the Rift Valley of Africa, some early innovators adopted a new technology: They eschewed the clunky, palm-size stone hand axes that their ancestors had used for more than a million years in favor of a sleek new toolkit. Like new generations of cellphones today, their Middle Stone Age (MSA) blades and points were smaller and more precise than the old so-called Acheulean hand axes and scrapers.
These toolmakers in the Olorgesailie Basin in Kenya chose as raw materials shiny black obsidian and white and green chert, rocks they had to get from distant sources or through trade networks. In another first, they chiseled red and black rocks, probably to use as crayons to color their bodies or spears—an early sign of symbolic behavior. "This is indicative of a gear change in behavior, toolmaking, and material culture," says evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, who studies social networks.
A trio of papers released online in Science today documents this remarkable technological transition. Although other sites have yielded MSA tools, the new, securely dated chronology nudges the transition back by at least 20,000 years, matching when our species, Homo sapiens, is now thought to have emerged. By analyzing artifacts over time at one site, the papers also show that these behaviors developed as climate swings intensified, supporting the idea that environmental variability drove innovation.
Related:
Environmental dynamics during the onset of the Middle Stone Age in eastern Africa (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2200) (DX)
Chronology of the Acheulean to Middle Stone Age transition in eastern Africa (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2216) (DX)
Long-distance stone transport and pigment use in the earliest Middle Stone Age (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2646) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @03:03PM
For so many years, people have spoken of the possibility of mankind having a much richer history than taught by the mainstream educators; those people have been utterly lambasted, and dragged through the mud in the most public and humiliating ways.
And, yet, over the last 20 years, there has been an exponentially growing body of facts indicating that they were correct.
Listen, people. Still today, we in our modern, technologically advanced "Civilization" live among hunter-gatherer tribes, some of whom don't even know we exist. Were a global cataclysm to strike, it would be those meek hunter-gatherers who survive, and it would be their descendants who inherit the earth, wondering how their own advanced civilization came to be, passing down stories that would one day be confused as ancient myth.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 16, @03:14PM
In the 1950s, Homo Sapiens were the _only_ toolmakers, this was taught widely in schools. And Homo Sapiens tool making capability was max 50,000 years old.
Somewhere in the 1970s, a few liberal school children started to question: what about beavers and birds and even termites, don't nest structures count as buildings - making something to improve living conditions? Hippies like Goodall went and lived with monkeys and discovered that they, too, made tools. Then all sorts of people got in on the act and discovered birds and other lower animals doing some very tool-looking things in the wild.
Anthropologists continue to improve their dating techniques (some are even married now), and they find older and older sites with pre-humans that: surprise! made tools too.
Like the 2nd law of Thermodynamics, sharp line division absolute definitions dissolve into continuum states as understanding of the system increases.
(Score: 3, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @03:56PM
In other news, this gives further evidence of the "out of Africa" theory. Albeit, the implications have shifted, from Africa being the "cradle of civilization," to something more sinister. A closed box of genetic lineages that couldn't innovate, culturing in the dampness of the Rift Valley for over 3 eons. What's left is a genetic pool completely devoid of innovative ability and absolutely alien to the modern cultures of today.
In an almost hilarious irony, the "Valley," has existed for over 320,00 years. By this, I mean the archetype or abstract idea. Before it was the "Rift Valley," today the "Silicon Valley."