Homo Sapiens Began Advanced Toolmaking, Pigment Use, and Trade Earlier Than Previously Thought

Friday March 16, @02:44PM
takyon writes:

Signs of symbolic behavior emerged at the dawn of our species in Africa

More than 320,000 years ago in the Rift Valley of Africa, some early innovators adopted a new technology: They eschewed the clunky, palm-size stone hand axes that their ancestors had used for more than a million years in favor of a sleek new toolkit. Like new generations of cellphones today, their Middle Stone Age (MSA) blades and points were smaller and more precise than the old so-called Acheulean hand axes and scrapers.

These toolmakers in the Olorgesailie Basin in Kenya chose as raw materials shiny black obsidian and white and green chert, rocks they had to get from distant sources or through trade networks. In another first, they chiseled red and black rocks, probably to use as crayons to color their bodies or spears—an early sign of symbolic behavior. "This is indicative of a gear change in behavior, toolmaking, and material culture," says evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, who studies social networks.

A trio of papers released online in Science today documents this remarkable technological transition. Although other sites have yielded MSA tools, the new, securely dated chronology nudges the transition back by at least 20,000 years, matching when our species, Homo sapiens, is now thought to have emerged. By analyzing artifacts over time at one site, the papers also show that these behaviors developed as climate swings intensified, supporting the idea that environmental variability drove innovation.

Related:

Environmental dynamics during the onset of the Middle Stone Age in eastern Africa (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2200) (DX)

Chronology of the Acheulean to Middle Stone Age transition in eastern Africa (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2216) (DX)

Long-distance stone transport and pigment use in the earliest Middle Stone Age (DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2646) (DX)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @03:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @03:03PM (#653619)

    For so many years, people have spoken of the possibility of mankind having a much richer history than taught by the mainstream educators; those people have been utterly lambasted, and dragged through the mud in the most public and humiliating ways.

    And, yet, over the last 20 years, there has been an exponentially growing body of facts indicating that they were correct.

    Listen, people. Still today, we in our modern, technologically advanced "Civilization" live among hunter-gatherer tribes, some of whom don't even know we exist. Were a global cataclysm to strike, it would be those meek hunter-gatherers who survive, and it would be their descendants who inherit the earth, wondering how their own advanced civilization came to be, passing down stories that would one day be confused as ancient myth.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 16, @03:14PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday March 16, @03:14PM (#653621)

    In the 1950s, Homo Sapiens were the _only_ toolmakers, this was taught widely in schools. And Homo Sapiens tool making capability was max 50,000 years old.

    Somewhere in the 1970s, a few liberal school children started to question: what about beavers and birds and even termites, don't nest structures count as buildings - making something to improve living conditions? Hippies like Goodall went and lived with monkeys and discovered that they, too, made tools. Then all sorts of people got in on the act and discovered birds and other lower animals doing some very tool-looking things in the wild.

    Anthropologists continue to improve their dating techniques (some are even married now), and they find older and older sites with pre-humans that: surprise! made tools too.

    Like the 2nd law of Thermodynamics, sharp line division absolute definitions dissolve into continuum states as understanding of the system increases.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @03:56PM

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Friday March 16, @03:56PM (#653642)
    However, the socioeconomic policies of the Rift Valley drove away all of the innovators and "money" (the pre-merchant classes) to more equitable lands. Some say, these innovators found their way into new, and uncharted lands such as Europa and Asiana, where their enterprises could flourish. 320,000 years later, many attempts have been made to instill economic growth into the Rift Valley, but none have succeeded. Modern economists scratch their head everytime they try to fit the Rift Valley into their models, but are given back nothing but noise. Despite these failures to understand the economic landscape in today's terms, anthropologists are now certain of its cause. All genetic lines that could innovate and wished to increase their quality of life or "resources" had moved from the Rift Valley, outwards. While the rest, stayed behind. Almost like what happens today with small towns, where the gifted move onto college and other, larger, more opportune places, the less-so stay back and stagnate into drug use and depression.

    In other news, this gives further evidence of the "out of Africa" theory. Albeit, the implications have shifted, from Africa being the "cradle of civilization," to something more sinister. A closed box of genetic lineages that couldn't innovate, culturing in the dampness of the Rift Valley for over 3 eons. What's left is a genetic pool completely devoid of innovative ability and absolutely alien to the modern cultures of today.

    In an almost hilarious irony, the "Valley," has existed for over 320,00 years. By this, I mean the archetype or abstract idea. Before it was the "Rift Valley," today the "Silicon Valley."
