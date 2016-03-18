Three popular VPN services have been found to leak private user information, which if exploited could be used to identify users.

The report, published Tuesday, reveals several vulnerabilities in Hotspot Shield, Zenmate, and PureVPN -- all of which promise to provide privacy for their users.

But the research reveals bugs that can leak real-world IP addresses, which in some cases can identify individual users and determine a user's location.

In the case of Hotspot Shield, three separate bugs in how the company's Chrome extension handles proxy auto-config scripts -- used to direct traffic to the right places -- leaked both IP and DNS addresses, which undermines the effectiveness of privacy and anonymity services.