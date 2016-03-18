from the i-wanna-be-an-anonymous-coward dept.
Three popular VPN services have been found to leak private user information, which if exploited could be used to identify users.
The report, published Tuesday, reveals several vulnerabilities in Hotspot Shield, Zenmate, and PureVPN -- all of which promise to provide privacy for their users.
But the research reveals bugs that can leak real-world IP addresses, which in some cases can identify individual users and determine a user's location.
In the case of Hotspot Shield, three separate bugs in how the company's Chrome extension handles proxy auto-config scripts -- used to direct traffic to the right places -- leaked both IP and DNS addresses, which undermines the effectiveness of privacy and anonymity services.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/more-privacy-busting-bugs-found-in-popular-vpn-services/
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @04:26PM (3 children)
Trusting Hotspot Shield of all things, if a bug in-and-of itself of the brain.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 16, @04:42PM (2 children)
Yeah, but - if you don't trust ANYONE, you might as well just melt your computer down to slag. And, maybe yourself along with it.
Using a VPN is alright, if people understand that the VPN is just one tool in the fight to secure your network, and/or to stay anonymous. The person who presumes that he is "safe" because he has a VPN is in for a rude awakening.
To date, I've not found any real reason to distrust PIA. And, I notice that they aren't on this list of buggy VPN's. https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/ [privateinternetaccess.com]
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @04:45PM
PIA is superior in many ways to all the half assed charlatans out there.
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @05:03PM