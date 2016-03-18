Stories
Several Privacy-Busting Bugs Found in Popular VPN Services

posted by cmn32480 on Friday March 16, @04:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the i-wanna-be-an-anonymous-coward dept.
"exec" writes:

Three popular VPN services have been found to leak private user information, which if exploited could be used to identify users.

The report, published Tuesday, reveals several vulnerabilities in Hotspot Shield, Zenmate, and PureVPN -- all of which promise to provide privacy for their users.

But the research reveals bugs that can leak real-world IP addresses, which in some cases can identify individual users and determine a user's location.

In the case of Hotspot Shield, three separate bugs in how the company's Chrome extension handles proxy auto-config scripts -- used to direct traffic to the right places -- leaked both IP and DNS addresses, which undermines the effectiveness of privacy and anonymity services.

http://www.zdnet.com/article/more-privacy-busting-bugs-found-in-popular-vpn-services/

-- submitted from IRC

«  Homo Sapiens Began Advanced Toolmaking, Pigment Use, and Trade Earlier Than Previously Thought
  • (Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @04:26PM (3 children)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Friday March 16, @04:26PM (#653657)
    Trusting someone else to secure your connection is a bug in-and-of itself.

    Trusting Hotspot Shield of all things, if a bug in-and-of itself of the brain.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 16, @04:42PM (2 children)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 16, @04:42PM (#653664) Journal

      Yeah, but - if you don't trust ANYONE, you might as well just melt your computer down to slag. And, maybe yourself along with it.

      Using a VPN is alright, if people understand that the VPN is just one tool in the fight to secure your network, and/or to stay anonymous. The person who presumes that he is "safe" because he has a VPN is in for a rude awakening.

      To date, I've not found any real reason to distrust PIA. And, I notice that they aren't on this list of buggy VPN's. https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/ [privateinternetaccess.com]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @04:45PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @04:45PM (#653666)

        PIA is superior in many ways to all the half assed charlatans out there.

      • (Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @05:03PM

        by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Friday March 16, @05:03PM (#653677)
        You can run your own VPN with more privacy than most available today. However, the biggest faults are: connecting straight from local to the VPN, paying with any options tied to you, and giving real info.
