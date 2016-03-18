Stories
Union of Concerned Scientists Email Survey Flagged as Spam Within EPA

posted by cmn32480 on Friday March 16, @07:43PM
Science

takyon writes:

A survey of U.S. government scientists by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) was flagged as spam at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Computer Security Incident Response Center. UCS's Center for Science and Democracy director has attributed the low response rate at EPA and other agencies to a "culture of fear":

A periodic survey of U.S. federal scientists by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) caused a bit of a kerfuffle at U.S. EPA last month. For the ninth time since 2005, the science advocacy group sent out a survey to more than 63,000 federal scientists across 16 agencies to gather information about what's happening inside the federal government in relation to scientific integrity. Andrew Rosenberg, director of the Center for Science and Democracy at UCS, said his staff reached out to the agencies to let them know the survey was forthcoming: a memo EPA apparently missed.

"The unannounced, unauthorized, and perhaps illegal message found below this message was sent to me today," Brian Melzian, an EPA oceanographer in Rhode Island, wrote in a Feb. 12 email to EPA's Computer Security Incident Response Center (CSIRC) and others obtained by UCS. [...] Melzian continued: "Finally, if the message found below is legitimate and not bogus, these organizations have been grossly negligent and incompetent for distributing this message without first being authorized and approved by EPA." Rosenberg said while UCS did inform EPA the survey was coming, he is not required to do so and it's up to the agencies to choose whether and how they inform employees about it.

[...] While the survey will remain open for another couple of weeks, the response rate so far has been low — a fact Rosenberg attributes to fear of retaliation. "It suggests the climate and culture for scientists is really fearful," he said. "The culture we've seen more broadly in this administration has been either dismissal or hostility toward science." A spokesman for EPA said it didn't make sense to him that employees would be afraid to fill out the survey since it is anonymous but declined to comment further.

As of March 2, response rates for EPA hovered around 2 percent, with 296 completed surveys, compared with NOAA's response rate, which was 4.1 percent with 460 completed surveys. Still, in 2015 NOAA's response rate was 19.6 percent with 2,388 completed responses.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @07:58PM

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Friday March 16, @07:58PM (#653768)
    Unless you're including a chance to get a free $10 Amazon giftcard (surprisingly legit -- or maybe I was the only one who answered the surveys?), I don't think most people will bother. Recently, I've been getting a lot of government websites giving me the ole "do you mind if we record your session and then have you answer a brief survey at the end?" "Yeah, sure man I've got six tab-lengths of porn going on, but you asked for it." Only because I feel bad about some of the more run-down (see: CSS file only has one declaration "html { background-color: beige; }") sites and hope my response will stop whoever maintains them from ending it all (the website and their lives). Then, I finish their survey and remember that they're not personal blogs, and usually run by contractors or others who couldn't really give a shit if the site is good or not, and feel cheated.

    Also, Rosenberg sounds like a huge cunt to deal with. I can imagine no one wanting to deal with him. Either he's being melodramatic about his over-glorified MENSA-clone, or shit's really fucked. Either way, I'm not inclined to donate a tax-deductible "gift" that highlights "$50" as the base for a group I've just today only heard about. And the name sucks, unions have a god awful connotation and concerned makes them seem like the PTA or soccer mom-led committees. Or even the fucking HOA. "Home Owners Association?" More like: I was gonna make a play on words, but I've lost interest.

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday March 16, @08:15PM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro.uaeb} {ta} {sirromj}> on Friday March 16, @08:15PM (#653773)

    So what? Union of Concerned Scientists IS a hostile political organization who government workers should not be working with while on the clock. So if their firewall is blocking them it is functioning properly.

