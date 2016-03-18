from the got-a-little-Z-banding-going-on dept.
A startup is 3D printing houses in under a day at a cost of about $10,000 each, and hopes to get it down to $4,000 each:
ICON has developed a method for printing a single-story 650-square-foot house out of cement in only 12 to 24 hours, a fraction of the time it takes for new construction. If all goes according to plan, a community made up of about 100 homes will be constructed for residents in El Salvador next year. The company has partnered with New Story, a nonprofit that is vested in international housing solutions. "We have been building homes for communities in Haiti, El Salvador, and Bolivia," Alexandria Lafci, co-founder of New Story, tells The Verge.
[...] Using the Vulcan printer, ICON can print an entire home for $10,000 and plans to bring costs down to $4,000 per house. "It's much cheaper than the typical American home," Ballard says. It's capable of printing a home that's 800 square feet, a significantly bigger structure than properties pushed by the tiny home movement, which top out at about 400 square feet. In contrast, the average New York apartment is about 866 square feet.
The model has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, and a curved porch. "There are a few other companies that have printed homes and structures," Ballard says. "But they are printed in a warehouse, or they look like Yoda huts. For this venture to succeed, they have to be the best houses." The use of cement as a common material will help normalize the process for potential tenants that question the sturdiness of the structure. "I think if we were printing in plastic we would encounter some issues."
(Score: 2) by tfried on Friday March 16, @09:21PM (3 children)
Neat as this is, I wonder how they printed the wooden roof structure, the window glasses, the plumbing... and whether any of that is included in the price tag. Laying the bricks is rarely the main cost driver in home building.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday March 16, @09:24PM
Also, the video appears to have them start with an already poured foundation.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Appalbarry on Friday March 16, @09:35PM (1 child)
My thought entirely. Sure, $4000 might get you a concrete shell, but how much will you add for plumbing, wiring, septic connections etc? Does four grand include the concrete pad, and the cost of hauling in, leveling, and supporting the 3D concrete shooter? Beyond that, does this really meet the building codes in most places? Aside from the cool factor does it really improve on adobe or even hay bale construction?
I know people who could knock together a similar sized wood frame box (aka "a garage") in the same time frame, and for about the same price. All things considered I'd prefer that to concrete any day.
Ultimately, once again, proof that 3D printing is still largely a solution in search of a problem.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Friday March 16, @09:50PM
Good points.
I did see in the video that it had at least one channel filled with pipes and/or wiring, so am guessing at least some of that is covered in the build.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @09:26PM (1 child)
For the rest of the world 800 square feet is about 74 square meters.
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @09:45PM
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Friday March 16, @09:44PM
I know they have thought about it, and I see they have an interesting internal structure in the walls, but given no internal rebar or reinforcement I wonder how well the structure will hold up to the foundation settling or earthquakes?
Depending upon how they answer that, looks like something I would try. Hope it works.