from the recursive-censorship dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Code-repository GitHub has raised the alarm about a pending European copyright proposal could force it to implement automated filtering systems – referred to by detractors as "censorship machines" – that would hinder developers working with free and open source software.
The proposal, part of Article 13 of the EU Copyright Directive from 2016, has been working its way through the legislative process.
In a blog post on Wednesday GitHub explained that the shakeup was designed to address the perception that there's a "value gap" between the money streaming-media platforms make from uploaded content and what content creators actually get paid.
"However, the way it's written captures many other types of content, including code," San Francisco-based GitHub said.
If passed, the rules would require code hosting platforms to take preemptive action to prevent copyrighted material from being shared without the appropriate license.
[...] Julia Reda, a member of the European Parliament and a representative of the Pirate Party in Germany, argues that the proposed requirements would force GitHub to negotiate a license from every single developer and would "kill the platforms economy in Europe."
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/03/15/eu_copyright_proposal_could_limit_github_code/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @10:52PM (1 child)
Those fucking republicans always fucking things up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 16, @11:09PM
It's EU leadership and Berne Convention pushers who are pushing this pro-copyright agenda.
It was bad for society 100 years ago and it is bad for society now.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday March 16, @10:59PM
If they pass such a law, sites like GitHub can simply block access to the EU, and developers will just have to use a VPN, or those get blocked, travel to countries like Norway or Switzerland to do their coding (since sites like StackOverflow will also need to be blocked since there's potential copyright issues there too, it'll be pretty hard for professional developers to get much done too).
As I always say, every nation gets the government it deserves. I really thought Europeans deserved better than this, but I guess not.
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 16, @11:18PM