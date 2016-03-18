18/03/16/0516213 story
from the Hippocrates-would-be-proud dept.
The Guardian reports doctors from Quebec have published an open letter demanding better allocation of public funds.
"We, Quebec doctors, are asking that the salary increases granted to physicians be cancelled and that the resources of the system be better distributed for the good of healthcare workers," reads the open letter.
It was drafted late last month by Médecins québécois pour le régime public, a group of doctors and medical students who support public healthcare.
So far the letter has attracted some 800 signatures from people with a spine and media attention.
Additional coverage on The New York Times, BBC News and The Washington Post
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 17, @12:21AM
LOL
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday March 17, @12:29AM
Bonita pointed out to me that it's quite common for the Canadian government to go to colossal expense to educate prospective doctors, who then go to the US because they can get paid more here.
Her suggested solution is to contractually obligate Canadian medical school students to practice in Canada for a number of years.
Consider that in 2003, a routine office visit cost me CDN$25.00. At the time in the US it would have been USD$100.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0, Troll) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 17, @12:34AM