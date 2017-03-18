Today, Campaign for Accountability (CfA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit watchdog group focused on public accountability, released a new report revealing how Google has paid tens of millions of euros to European academic institutions over the past decade to develop an influential network of friendly European academics who write research papers supporting the tech giant's business interests.

Read the report here.

CfA Executive Director Daniel E. Stevens stated, "Google's lavish funding of academics and think tanks helps the company exert a subtle and hidden form of influence on European policymakers. As Europe looks to crack down on Google's excesses, regulators need to be aware that a good deal of the academic research defending the company is written by Google-funded institutions."

Spanning the length and breadth of Europe, Google-funded think thanks have published hundreds of papers on issues central to the company's business, from antitrust enforcement to regulation governing privacy, copyright, jobs, and the "right to be forgotten." Events organized by Google-funded institutions have attracted many of the European policymakers charged with creating and enforcing regulation affecting the company.