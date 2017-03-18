from the now-we-know-who-to-blame dept.
Teenagers are more likely to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit because they are less able to make mature decisions, new research shows.
Experts have called for major changes to the criminal justice system after finding innocent younger people are far more likely admit to offences, even when innocent, than adults.
Those who carried out the study say teenagers should not be allowed to make deals where they face a lesser charge in return for pleading guilty. The study suggests young people are more likely to be enticed by these deals, and take what they see as an advantageous offer even when they have done nothing wrong.
Most criminal convictions in the UK and the USA occur as the result of guilty pleas, rather than trial. This means the majority of convictions are the result of decisions made by people accused of crimes rather than jurors.
The research was carried out in the USA, where a system known as "plea bargaining" is utilised, but the academics say their discovery has implications for countries across the world that allow teenagers accused of crimes to receive a sentence or charge reduction by pleading guilty. Specifically, the researchers recommend restricting reductions that may entice innocent teenagers into pleading guilty and making it easier for teenagers to change pleas after they have been entered.
Other research has found adolescents are less able to perceive risk and resist the influence of peers because of developmental immaturity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 17, @01:27PM
Why do we need to change the criminal justice system when the problem clearly resides in the education system?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Justin Case on Saturday March 17, @01:32PM (2 children)
Plea bargaining is outright evil. Either you did it, and you deserve the full punishment, or you didn't do it, and those who have been harassing you under color of law owe you full restitution.
"But we couldn't have the world's highest jail population if we had to take each one to jury trial!"
Yeah. That's right. You couldn't.
They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 17, @01:37PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 17, @02:01PM
Or legal system wouldn't even be able to function without plea bargains. There is such a high volume of arrests, charges, and so many necessary steps to actually legally prosecuting crime that the judges, prosecutors, and public defenders will try to push everyone into pleading. If even a small fraction of people "stood up" and made the courts fight to prove guilt before sentencing, the system would grind to a halt. I think this is a necessary thing that must happen before we can get any legal reform.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday March 17, @01:59PM
"teenagers should not be allowed to make deals where they face a lesser charge in return for pleading guilty"
Plea bargaining was originally intended to reduce the load on the courts. Unfortunately, in many cases, it seems to have evolved into blackmail. Rather than charging someone with the crime they actually might be guilty of, they pile on everything even remotely related: You're not only accused of theft, but also of resisting arrest, and assault, and lying to a federal officer, and anything else they can make up and throw at you. Defending against all that makes the situation even more ruinous - do you want to gamble that your overloaded public defender is competent enough, and cares enough to defend you? Or do you cut your loses and plead guilty the the actual charge of shoplifting a candy bar, whether or not you are actually guilty?
tl;dr: Really, no one should be allowed to make a deal. Every case should be prosecuted. If that overloads the courts, then maybe there are too many laws. Drop all victimless crimes, crimes where the perpetrator themselves is the victim (drug abuse, teen sexting), laws restricting activity between consenting adults (prostitution, gambling), and continue from there. Allow prosecutors to name exactly one charge to prosecute. Continue simplifying from there, until the courts can deal with the load.
