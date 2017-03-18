Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Astro Spiral: Revisiting the Greatest Car Stunt of All Time

posted by martyb on Saturday March 17, @06:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the 3D-computer-modeling-for-the-win dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Hagerty are running a nice story, on the ramp-to-ramp spiral jump, 50th anniversary. The stunt was developed as part of validating a detailed math model for car accident reconstruction--including early computer graphics. After touring for several years as part of an auto thrill show, the stunt was eventually featured in the James Bond movie, The Man With the Golden Gun. The article also details a couple of recent copies of this stunt.

Your submitter knows someone that insures a classic car with Hagerty, but has no other connection with this specialized insurance company.

Original Submission


«  Report Claims Google Has Paid Tens of Millions of Euros to Academic Institutions for Influence
Astro Spiral: Revisiting the Greatest Car Stunt of All Time | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.