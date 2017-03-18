Hagerty are running a nice story, on the ramp-to-ramp spiral jump, 50th anniversary. The stunt was developed as part of validating a detailed math model for car accident reconstruction--including early computer graphics. After touring for several years as part of an auto thrill show, the stunt was eventually featured in the James Bond movie, The Man With the Golden Gun. The article also details a couple of recent copies of this stunt.

Your submitter knows someone that insures a classic car with Hagerty, but has no other connection with this specialized insurance company.