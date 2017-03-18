from the thanks-a-lot-you-nimnobs dept.
An appeals court threw out part of a Federal Communications Commission regulation aimed at reducing automated telephone solicitations, weakening a 2015 effort to squelch the scourge of so-called robocalls.
The rule was aimed at calls generated by auto-dialing devices. But its language was too broad, and could be construed to prohibit calls from any smartphone, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in a unanimous opinion Friday.
[...] Unwanted calls, including robocalls, are the top consumer complaint to the FCC, with more than 200,000 such comments received annually, according to the agency. Some private analyses estimate that U.S. consumers received about 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016.
[...] Because under the FCC's rule "any uninvited call or message from the device is a statutory violation," regular smartphone users could face a $500 penalty for calls -- such as inviting a person to a party -- without first getting consent to contact them, the judges said.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-16/u-s-robocall-limits-partly-tossed-out-by-federal-appeals-court
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday March 17, @04:56PM
Oh, no, the wicked FCC is helping support robocallers!
OK, maybe that part of the law needs to be fixed. I mean, smartphones are addictive, but this isn't the answer.
I know this doesn't work for everyone, but I set my phone on 24 hour do-not-disturb then whitelist only my contacts. Bingo! No more robocallers, telemarketers, surveys... all that crap, just gone.
Yes, I know "but...". That's why I said "I know this doesn't work for everyone". Look! It's right up there. Just 53 words back. Have you forgotten already?
They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 17, @05:02PM
And so it is! What's wrong with that?
If I didn't give you my phone number to call me, to my mind, you have no right to call me.
Yes, I'm paying extra to my phone provider to have both my landline and my mobile numbers kept out of any phone book. I'll let aside I see this extra fee as sorta extortion - privacy should be on by default - if I'm paying for my privacy, then damn'd right violating it brings in a financial damage aspect into it.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday March 17, @05:06PM
I'm not a particularly phone-oriented person. I rarely give out my number, never into any webforms. As such I rarely get unwanted calls. If it ever becomes a problem, it's easy to install any of the many "whitelist" apps. https://apkpure.com/search?q=whitelist [apkpure.com]