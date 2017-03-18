from the patch-these-75-holes dept.
El Reg reports
The March edition of Patch Tuesday lands just hours before researchers are expected to flaunt their latest and greatest exploits at the CanSecWest Pwn2Own hacking competition in Vancouver.
Hopefully nobody was planning to use any of the 75 CVE-listed vulnerabilities Microsoft addressed today, including several for the Edge and Internet Explorer browsers that would allow remote code execution.
The fixed bugs include nine remote code execution (RCE) flaws in the Chakra scripting engine in Edge. Microsoft says the scripting bugs (such as CVE-2018-0874[1]) would allow an infected webpage to run code with the logged-in user's clearance level.
The Edge scripting engine was also the subject of four memory corruption RCE flaws, as well as an information disclosure bug, CVE-2018-0839[1], that allows an attack page to view objects in memory.
Just two of the 75 Microsoft bugs squashed this month have been publicly disclosed. They include an elevation of privilege bug in Exchange (CVE-2018-0940[1]) exploited via email. Dustin Childs of the Zero Day Initiative said that the bug is perfectly set up to facilitate a spear phishing attack.
[1] All content at portal.msrc.microsoft.com is behind scripts. Attempts to have archive.is run the scripts results in a EULA page.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday March 17, @06:36PM (1 child)
It will soon be April 2018 and you computer will still be pwnable by a Web simple page.
It happened in 2017 [zerodayinitiative.com] too and even on Mac (3 different ways) [securityzap.com]
and in 2012 [zdnet.com], for multiple browser/OSes [arstechnica.com]
My points:
- what's the point of highlighting Windows when all the other platforms are vulnerable too?
- what's the point of mentioning "march 2018" when the experience shows the same happened in the past and it is highly probable will happen in the future?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Saturday March 17, @06:45PM
It's any month and Your Windows PC Can Be Pwned By a Web Article
Windows has always been as easy to penetrate as a tissue paper, thanks to their obsession with integrating everything and letting all processes talk to each other. It was designed for Personal Computers with the ignorant idea that only one person would be using it so why put any safeguards between processes or programs?
Other OS are doing their best to keep up in the race to the bottom, so they can sometimes be exploited too... especially by executable code in a document formatting language which has always been and forevermore will be a stupid idea.
They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday March 17, @06:37PM
Oh, my Win7 VM? Whoop-de-stupid-doo, I'll just roll back to a nightly snapshot. Windows has long since proven that it's too insecure and fragile to be installed on the bare metal. If MS is smart, they'll make the user component of Windows 11 or whatever a virtual machine inside a very slim, stripped-down hypervisor and incorporate automatic snapshots into it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 17, @07:03PM
Pwn2Own 2018:
- day 1 [thezdi.com] - along the bugs in other software, in the browser category: Safari on Mac, Edge on Windows and again Safari on Mac
- day 2 [thezdi.com] - browsers: Firefox on Windows fell first, followed by Safari on Mac (on the 4-th attempt, thus no prize) and again a Safari on Mac (sandbox escape)
Overview of the 2 days [thezdi.com]