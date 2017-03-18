Hacker who gave up Wikileaks source dies
Adrian Lamo, a computer hacker best known for passing on information that led to the arrest of Chelsea Manning, has died aged 37. In online messaging conversations, Manning confided in him, describing confidential military material Manning had sent to Wikileaks.
[...] The cause of Lamo's death, confirmed to the BBC by the Sedgwick County coroner in Kansas, has not yet been made public.
[...] Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Friday described Lamo as a "petty conman and betrayer of basic human decency".
Related: Report: Iraq and Afghanistan WikiLeaks Disclosures Did Not Significantly Harm U.S. National Security
Related Stories
A heavily redacted Department of Defense report concludes that documents leaked to WikiLeaks had no "significant strategic impact" on the war in Afghanistan and "[had] no direct personal impact on current and former senior US leadership in Iraq":
The publication of hundreds of thousands of secret US documents leaked by the Army soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010 had no strategic impact on the American war efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq, a newly released Pentagon analysis concluded.
The main finding of the Department of Defense report, written a year after the breach, was that Manning's uploading of more than 700,000 secret files to the open information organization WikiLeaks had no significant strategic effect on the US war efforts.
The belated publication of the analysis gives the lie to the official line maintained over several years that the leak had caused serious harm to US national security.
[...] The conclusions are contained in the final report of the information review task force that the DoD set up in the wake of the Manning leaks to look into their impact in the hope of mitigating any damage. The report was obtained by BuzzFeed's investigative reporter Jason Leopold under freedom of information laws.
