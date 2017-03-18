Talks and Plenary Sessions from both AsiaBSDCon 2016 and AsiaBSDCon 2017 are now available online via YouTube, while supplies last. Both events were hosted at the Tokyo University of Science, in Tokyo, Japan. The former took place March 10-13, 2016, and the latter March 9-12, 2017.

Just last weekend, AsiaBSDCon 2018 just took place on March 8-11 at the same excellent venue. Rumor is that the videos are already being worked on and that the delay will be much shorter. It's not too early to start planning ahead for AsiaBSDCon 2019. Or, wait, maybe it is.