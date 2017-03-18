from the fork-it dept.
The five-person team behind a simple WordPress plugin, which took three hours to code, never expected to receive worldwide attention as a result. But NRKbeta, the tech-testing group at Norway's largest national media organization, tapped into a meaty vein with the unveiling of last February's Know2Comment, an open source plugin that can attach to any WordPress site's comment section.
"It was a basic idea," NRKbeta developer Ståle Grut told a South By Southwest crowd on Tuesday. "Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it."
[...] NRKbeta took its own advice when a staffer's 2016 article about "pictures of young girls shared on a 'boys forum'" exploded with "shouting and poor discussion" in the comment section. These posts came from readers who don't traditionally visit the NRK's tech-specific subsite, Grut noticed, and his team members decided to write about the rare eruption by asking readers, "What can you learn from meeting the comments section from hell?"
Commenters offered a variety of ideas, which included everything from comment voting to more active moderation. The staff mulled over what they could implement that would be low cost and low impact to its community, and Grut had his own eureka moment while showering before biking to the office: why not a quiz? A WordPress plugin could force users to correctly answer a few multiple-choice questions before the page's comment field would appear. Once he got to the office, he and fellow staffers spent three hours building the plugin, which Grut reminded the crowd is wholly open source.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 18, @09:58AM (1 child)
Get back to us when it works with Slash.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 18, @10:17AM
You're missing the primary flaw. To answer the questions you'd actually need to RTFA, which would cut allowed commenters for the entire community here down to about three: the first editor, the editor who seconded the story, and someone who randomly happened by for their first visit to the site.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday March 18, @10:06AM
He goes to work and not only him, but his buddies start writing this plugin. Must be a real rough job! I'd get a stern talking to if I went afk for a two minute piss too many times a day. He's lucky he isn't working any of the places I've worked or he'd have been fired!
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA