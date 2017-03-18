from the queBien++ dept.
Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, M.P., has announced a move towards greater emphasis on Free and Open Source Software within the Jamaican government:
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology today outlined the Government of Jamaica’s intention to pursue greater use of Open Source Software as part of its thrust to transform ICT within government while at the same time reducing the attendant costs associated with the use of proprietary software.
Open Source Software is computer software that is distributed with its source code made available with a license in which the copyright holder provides the rights to study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose
Several agencies will draft a plan together for the adoption and migration of the government platforms to FOSS.
From the Jamaican government's Jamaica Information Service : Government of Jamaica to Actively Pursue Greater Use of Open Source Software – Wheatley
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 18, @12:13PM
The article does not really mention HOW and WHAT they want to get done with FOSS. It does not get further than "we're fed up with proprietary systems, we go 'Open Source'". For all we know it's just a pressure method to get cheaper licenses from MS and friends, like we've seen before.