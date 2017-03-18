Stories
Entire US Broadband Industry Will Help FCC Defend Net Neutrality Repeal

posted by mrpg on Sunday March 18, @02:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the league-of-injustice dept.
canopic jug writes:

Jon Brodkin at Ars Technica has written briefly about the three trade organizations pushing against net neutrality and in favor of the FCC's repeal. The repeal is set to kick in on April 23, which will be when the requisite 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register are through:

Yesterday, three trade groups that collectively represent every major home Internet and mobile broadband provider in the US filed motions to intervene in the case on behalf of the FCC. The motions for leave to intervene were filed by NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, CTIA–The Wireless Association, and USTelecom–The Broadband Association. (Yes, those are the organizations' correct names.)

NCTA, CTIA, and USTelecom efforts against net neutrality are not new and go back a long time.

From Ars Technica : Entire broadband industry will help FCC defend net neutrality repeal

  • (Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 18, @02:22PM (1 child)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Sunday March 18, @02:22PM (#654467) Journal
    For something that was fought vehemently for, there seems to be little practical difference in the world now. Verizon still throttles my unlimited* gigabit at midnight, Verizon still throttles my porn and media, Verizon still doesn't give a shit about doing good with its customers. I'm sure a lot of people have a good understanding of what their stance on "Net Neutrality" is, but what is "Net Neutrality?" There has been a lot flying around from both sides on what it would mean, but it almost seems like two very heavily corporately-backed positions vying for the short attention spans of the public, e.g Netflix vs. Verizon.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 18, @02:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 18, @02:41PM (#654470)

      RIghtards love it up the ass.

