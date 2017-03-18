Jon Brodkin at Ars Technica has written briefly about the three trade organizations pushing against net neutrality and in favor of the FCC's repeal. The repeal is set to kick in on April 23, which will be when the requisite 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register are through:

Yesterday, three trade groups that collectively represent every major home Internet and mobile broadband provider in the US filed motions to intervene in the case on behalf of the FCC. The motions for leave to intervene were filed by NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, CTIA–The Wireless Association, and USTelecom–The Broadband Association. (Yes, those are the organizations' correct names.)

NCTA, CTIA, and USTelecom efforts against net neutrality are not new and go back a long time.

From Ars Technica : Entire broadband industry will help FCC defend net neutrality repeal