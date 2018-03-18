from the burning-desire? dept.
Tinder's parent company, Match Group, wants to acquire Bumble, which rejected a $450 million offer from Match Group last year. Match Group appears to be forcing the issue with a patent infringement lawsuit:
Match Group, the online dating company that owns services like Tinder and Match.com, wants to buy Bumble, another popular dating app that lets women make the first move.
But Match may be trying to push the deal along in an unconventional way: A new patent infringement lawsuit filed late Friday in U.S. District court in Waco, Texas.
Match Group is suing Bumble, which was founded by one of Tinder's co-founders, for infringing on two of its patents, including a design patent for Tinder's now-famous swipe-to-connect feature, according to the suit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 18, @04:57PM
What sites and apps don't let women make the first move? Women don't make the first move because they're rather lazy and typically have enough men approaching them that they don't have to put up with the fear of rejection.