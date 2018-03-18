Match Group, the online dating company that owns services like Tinder and Match.com, wants to buy Bumble, another popular dating app that lets women make the first move.

But Match may be trying to push the deal along in an unconventional way: A new patent infringement lawsuit filed late Friday in U.S. District court in Waco, Texas.

Match Group is suing Bumble, which was founded by one of Tinder's co-founders, for infringing on two of its patents, including a design patent for Tinder's now-famous swipe-to-connect feature, according to the suit.