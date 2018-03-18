from the if-it-ships,-could-it-still-be-called-vaporware? dept.
The Myst series will be re-released for Windows 10 for the 25th anniversary of the original game:
Last week, we reported on developer Cyan teasing an announcement for the 25th anniversary of Myst. Today, that [tease] turned into a reveal.
If you were looking forward to a new Myst game, then I have some bad news: you aren't getting one, at least not anytime soon. Rather developer Cyan revealed that it will be releasing updated (for Windows 10) versions for every game in the series.
[...] The American developer notes that it has been working hard the last few years to procure the rights to make all the Myst games available (Myst III and Myst IV have been unavailable, legally, for years). However, given that Cyan is a small indie team, resources are limited for development, and acquiring rights wasn't easy. But after a series of talks and arrangement over years, it now can finally bring the entire collection together for a modern release. It's not as exciting as a new entry in the series, or even a remake of the first game, but it is nice to know a classic series will be updated with modern touches to allure old fans and newcomers alike.
I'd rather have The Journeyman Project 4.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 18, @07:15PM
rereleased with support for 32 windows from XP to 10 as well as acknowledged wine compatibility.
Oh yeah and released via GOG so we know it is DRM free.
Honestly though it has been 20 years. Myst doesn't hold up that well unless the re-releases are all rendered live on-system, rather than prerendered like the originals were. The whole reason the originals were fixed frame as because the computers of the era couldn't render them in realtime. While some of the later games were 3D, AFAIK they never bothered to redo the original games on the later 3d engine. Given that modern rendering effects can do everything they would need for pixel perfect reproductions of their original scenes, but allowing first person panning in all directions, I think it would be far more spectacular if these rereleases rendered in real time with freedom of perspective the originals didn't allow. It was the immersion in the world that made the games exciting, and since the expectations of immersion have changed in the 20 years since, so too should the re-releases.