Last week, we reported on developer Cyan teasing an announcement for the 25th anniversary of Myst. Today, that [tease] turned into a reveal.

If you were looking forward to a new Myst game, then I have some bad news: you aren't getting one, at least not anytime soon. Rather developer Cyan revealed that it will be releasing updated (for Windows 10) versions for every game in the series.

[...] The American developer notes that it has been working hard the last few years to procure the rights to make all the Myst games available (Myst III and Myst IV have been unavailable, legally, for years). However, given that Cyan is a small indie team, resources are limited for development, and acquiring rights wasn't easy. But after a series of talks and arrangement over years, it now can finally bring the entire collection together for a modern release. It's not as exciting as a new entry in the series, or even a remake of the first game, but it is nice to know a classic series will be updated with modern touches to allure old fans and newcomers alike.