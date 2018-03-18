Submitted via IRC for Bytram
More than 500 genes associated with intelligence have been identified in the largest study of its kind.
Researchers used data from the UK Biobank, comparing DNA variants from more than 240,000 people. Their analysis identified 538 genes linked to intellectual ability, and 187 regions of the human genome that are associated with thinking skills. Some of these genes are also linked to other biological processes, including living longer.
However, even with all these genes, it's still difficult to predict a person's intelligence from their genomes. When they analysed the DNA of a group of different people, the team were only able to predict 7 per cent of the intelligence differences between those people.
Source: Found: more than 500 genes that are linked to intelligence
A combined analysis of genetically correlated traits identifies 187 loci and a role for neurogenesis and myelination in intelligence (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41380-017-0001-5) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @05:32AM
Bad news for you guys..
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @05:38AM
Ah, yes! Nazi science! Just like the good old days when scientists were not running down the Fatherland and saying bad things about the mental stability of Donald. But, then, empirical evidence, say, from trailer parks in Indiana, suggests that the results of these tests may not be what some people want them to be. Stupid white racists! SAT scores are why we cannot have White Supremacy. And now that we have a way to measure it, there will be calls for the white idiots genocide. Well, all I can say, is the brought it upon theirselfs, what with "Unity Marches" and whatnot.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday March 19, @05:39AM (3 children)
Come now!! really, do you expect anyone with even a lick of intelligence to buy this. Pferdmerde (gotta love that term)!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 19, @05:47AM (2 children)
Source replaced with one that actually loads. And a link to the paper has been added.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday March 19, @05:59AM
I don't think that was the problem.
Or even that.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday March 19, @06:01AM
Ok...now that makes some sense. Of course it doesn't make the claims that the NV somehow contrived.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @05:47AM (2 children)
"DNA predicts intelligence." Now, you should have a definition of "intelligence", too bad, there ain't one. So what does "DNA predicts intelligence" even mean?
But what can you expect? You know social/psycho/newly-minted "neuro" BSers will do as they do, but even the supposedly hard-nosed physicists go yapping about ridonculous BS like multiverse and entropic principle, getting book deals and PBS shows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @05:49AM (1 child)
So did phrenology?
I think we are fishing around here, and the soup's not cooked yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @05:58AM
"Intelligence" is one of those terms (some) people talk about as if they know what it means. It's one of those things that everyone thinks they know, but asked to define, or even just describe concretely, shit goes all over the place and nowhere.
I sure hope somebody can enlighten me what it actually means.