from the not-clapping-for-us dept.
Common Dreams reports
Nordic countries with strong social welfare structures fared best, as they have in previous years, on the United Nation's annual accounting of global happiness--while the United States finished in 18th place, down four spots from 2017.
Finland was ranked number one on the World Happiness Report, compiled by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The country was joined by other Scandinavian nations--Norway, Denmark, and Iceland--in the top four, followed by Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia.
[...] the United States finished in 18th place, down four spots from 2017.
[...] The drop followed President Donald Trump's first year in office, during which the majority of Americans reported disapproval of the country's top elected official, and hundreds of thousands protested his regressive policies on immigration, women's reproductive rights, and gun control--as well as widespread concerns that the president is blatantly profiting off his position in public office.
The past year also saw reports of America's widening wealth gap, with the average upper middle-class household holding 75 times more wealth than low-income families.
Trump's tax law, pushed through Congress despite the disapproval of 53 percent of Americans, only heightened the perception of many people that the government is intent on transferring wealth to the richest Americans while the majority live paycheck to paycheck.
The World Happiness Report ranks countries according to per capita GDP, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and corruption levels.
Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped for the second year in a row in 2017, with researchers suggesting that the opioid addiction epidemic and inequality are related to the decline.
Reigning political ideologies in the highest-ranking nations contrast sharply with that of the U.S., noted the researchers.
The countries in the top 10 tend to "believe that what makes people happy is solid social support systems, good public services, and even paying a significant amount in taxes for that", said [Jeffrey D. Sachs, editor of the World Happiness Report].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Monday March 19, @09:44AM (3 children)
My reaction to Trump's comment about shithole countries and encouraging immigration from Norway was "why would anyone want to move from Norway to a shithole country like Trumpistan?". This just proves the point.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Monday March 19, @10:10AM (2 children)
Is it more a statement of how bad the countries further down the list must be, that the U.S. is so high?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday March 19, @10:23AM (1 child)
It was a comment on Trump. Depressing thing is that it looks like the usual anti-Trump trolling, which it wasn't meant to be.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday March 19, @10:30AM
Fake President Pull-My-Finger of the People's Democratic Republic of America :-)
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @10:10AM
Darkies are the problem. Always have been.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Pav on Monday March 19, @10:19AM
Australias Bernie Sanders was voted in in 1973. We got universal health care, free college, he pulled us out of Vietnam, stopped exploratory oil drilling on the Great Barrier Reef, doubled spending on the arts, was the first western leader to recognise China (some believed this forced Nixon to do the same), encouraged immigration from non-white countries (long story), made changes to allow indigenous people to claim land rights, embarked on an infrastructure program, etc.. etc... etc... This package of reforms were actually kept by the subsequent conservative government. For three decades Australia had excellent leadership... even the Howard governments fanatical neoliberalism was actually the right tactic for most of its resource-boom-fueled tenure. Unfortunately we've had almost two decades of terrible governments from both of the main parties, and we're now circling the same drain the US is except we're a little further out. We haven't yet had the private debt crisis the US did in 2008 - that's still in Australias future. We do have one of the most highly leveraged private sectors in the world, and that's waiting to blow up on us, and it's already choking off growth.