There's no need to freak out yet, however. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), NASA and the National Nuclear Security Administration are on the case, and they're thinking about wielding a big Hammer.
Hammer stands for "Hypervelocity Asteroid Mitigation Mission for Emergency Response," which is an impressive name all on its own. Hammer's a concept at the moment, but if built, it would be a 30-foot-tall (9 meter), 8.8-ton spacecraft that could act as either an asteroid battering ram or as a delivery vehicle for a nuclear device. Let's call it the "nudge or nuke" option.
Bennu is a beast, according to the national lab. It's 1,664 times as heavy as the Titanic and measures more than five football fields in diameter. If it hit Earth, the impact would unleash 80,000 times the energy of the atomic bomb used on Hiroshima in 1945. It would be devastating.
Hammer is designed to launch using NASA's Delta IV Heavy rocket. Researchers at Lawrence Livermore published a paper in the journal Acta Astronautica in February that evaluates the options for using the spacecraft to successfully encourage Bennu to redirect from Earth.
The researchers say ramming the asteroid to change its course would be ideal, but it would need to be a "gentle nudge" that doesn't cause it to break up. It's a complicated proposition.
The team looked at a variety of scenarios. For example, if Earth started launching Hammer missions just 10 years before impact, "it was determined that it could take between 34 and 53 launches of the Delta IV Heavy rocket, each carrying a single Hammer impactor, to make a Bennu-class asteroid miss the Earth," the lab reported on Thursday.
All of this makes it sound like a gentle nudge might not be the best solution for big asteroids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @11:23AM
And BFR? or even SpaceX Falcon Heavy?
(Score: 2) by StupendousMan on Monday March 19, @11:44AM (1 child)
The summary doesn't mention why the asteroid Bennu is getting all the attention. The reason is that Bennu's orbit brings it close to the Earth every six years or so. In 2135 (more than a century from now), there's a chance that the close approach will alter its orbit in one particular way, which might cause a LATER meeting of the two bodies to turn into an impact.
See the details in this article from Space.com, written in 2016:
https://www.space.com/33616-asteroid-bennu-will-not-destroy-earth.html [space.com]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday March 19, @11:58AM
I get the idea a "close call" with Earth would be a good thing.
What I am getting at if it is nudging closer and closer to Earth each go-around, if the call is close enough, and interacts with OUR gravitational field, the interaction may be enough to throw it really off-course so maybe we never see it again. Like how we "slingshot" our probes by using the gravitational fields of other planets.
Of course, we may now have to re-think how many seconds in a year, as such an encounter may slightly speed up or slow down our course around the sun. Might screw up how many years to a leap year, I suppose. The energy to slingshot the thing has to come from somewhere, and my take on it is that will come from the orbital inertia of the Earth as it goes around the sun... I don't think our rotational inertia - day and night - would be much affected... so that would be seconds in a year, not seconds in a day.
Any orbital mechanics guys out there?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @11:50AM
A hammer drives a nail in one or two blows. A tack hammer might take 30+ blows to get the same big nail driven home.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday March 19, @11:57AM
Wouldn't it be more cost-efficient to just go for one really big "asteroid killer" instead of trying to nudge it over 10+ years? Yes it might, or will, break apart into many smaller (which is a vary vague and relative term) parts. But it might be better to be hit by a few small parts then a really big rock, clearly dependent on how big and small they actually are. But if you get many small(er) parts your "asteroid killer" just wasn't massive or big enough -- go (really) big or go home? If Violence doesn't solve your problem you have not applied enough of it.
Also it's in 2135, or whatever the year of the impact might be, Bruce Willis will be dead so there will be nobody to space cowboy it up there for us unless we want "robots" to have all the fun.