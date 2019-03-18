18/03/19/0211251 story
posted by cmn32480 on Monday March 19, @02:36PM
The Wikimedia Foundation writes in its blog that even now, after ten months, the people of Turkey are still denied access to Wikipedia by the current Turkish government.
It has been ten months since the block of Wikipedia in Turkey. For almost a year, the 80 million people of Turkey have been denied access to information on topics ranging from medicine, to history, to current events on Wikipedia. After ten months, and in the midst of the school term, the need to restore access to Wikipedia in Turkey becomes more urgent every day.
The blog post is light on information but does go on to mention ongoing efforts to negotiate removing the ban. Though mostly it concentrates on what the foundation sees as the benefits to lifting the ban.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 19, @02:43PM
ProtonMail and VPNs blocked:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @02:45PM
I went there on July 2016 (aftermath of a cancelled meeting [soylentnews.org]) and I could not access SoylentNews and several other websites. I bet SN is still blocked.
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Monday March 19, @02:49PM
Look, I'm not a big fan of what's happening in Turkey, but this frame is stretching things way too far.
If anything, the block shows that Wikipedia is becoming less relevant in Turkey every day.
Anyway, Turkish government is evolving into a dictatorship. It would be nice if they unblocked Wikipedia. It would be even nicer if they stopped evolving into a dictatorship.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @02:59PM
Wikipedia can be edited by anyone, if only some ministry can be created to curate the truth.