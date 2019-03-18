Stories
Ten Months Later: People of Turkey Still Denied Access to Wikipedia

posted by cmn32480 on Monday March 19, @02:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the semi-accurate-facts-on-the-internet dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

The Wikimedia Foundation writes in its blog that even now, after ten months, the people of Turkey are still denied access to Wikipedia by the current Turkish government.

It has been ten months since the block of Wikipedia in Turkey. For almost a year, the 80 million people of Turkey have been denied access to information on topics ranging from medicine, to history, to current events on Wikipedia. After ten months, and in the midst of the school term, the need to restore access to Wikipedia in Turkey becomes more urgent every day.

The blog post is light on information but does go on to mention ongoing efforts to negotiate removing the ban. Though mostly it concentrates on what the foundation sees as the benefits to lifting the ban.

Original Submission


