It has been ten months since the block of Wikipedia in Turkey. For almost a year, the 80 million people of Turkey have been denied access to information on topics ranging from medicine, to history, to current events on Wikipedia. After ten months, and in the midst of the school term, the need to restore access to Wikipedia in Turkey becomes more urgent every day.

The blog post is light on information but does go on to mention ongoing efforts to negotiate removing the ban. Though mostly it concentrates on what the foundation sees as the benefits to lifting the ban.