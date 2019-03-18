from the is-this-one-from-Abby-Normal? dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
The startup accelerator Y Combinator is known for supporting audacious companies in its popular three-month boot camp.
There's never been anything quite like Nectome, though.
Next week, at YC's "demo days," Nectome's cofounder, Robert McIntyre, is going to describe his technology for exquisitely preserving brains in microscopic detail using a high-tech embalming process. Then the MIT graduate will make his business pitch. As it says on his website: "What if we told you we could back up your mind?"
So yeah. Nectome is a preserve-your-brain-and-upload-it company. Its chemical solution can keep a body intact for hundreds of years, maybe thousands, as a statue of frozen glass. The idea is that someday in the future scientists will scan your bricked brain and turn it into a computer simulation. That way, someone a lot like you, though not exactly you, will smell the flowers again in a data server somewhere.
This story has a grisly twist, though. For Nectome's procedure to work, it's essential that the brain be fresh. The company says its plan is to connect people with terminal illnesses to a heart-lung machine in order to pump its mix of scientific embalming chemicals into the big carotid arteries in their necks while they are still alive (though under general anesthesia).
The company has consulted with lawyers familiar with California's two-year-old End of Life Option Act, which permits doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients, and believes its service will be legal. The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."
Source: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/610456/a-startup-is-pitching-a-mind-uploading-service-that-is-100-percent-fatal/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @04:17PM (2 children)
like dead book?
they should fire their branding guy
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @04:24PM
They're going to be sued by Facebook for patent infringement.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday March 19, @04:28PM
I suggest Nextonomicon.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Monday March 19, @04:34PM
Hush, little Sammy. Graham gave you the spotlight for your soft and flexible hands, now it's time to enjoy the cash from your failed startup buyout, and shut your pretty, feminine mouth.
Otherwise, it's quite a silly thing to be euthanized when your handlers forget the other nervous tissue! Why, what is a man without his spine? Ah who knows. The important thing is that research into brain "digitization" is sparse. We're much closer to creating an AI waifu-bot than we are from even transplanting a head!