An "instant" pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed on March 15, killing a number of motorists. A 174-foot, 950-ton span of the bridge was installed on Saturday, March 10 over a busy portion of Tamiami Trail called Southwest Eighth Street. The incomplete bridge suddenly collapsed on Thursday:
The bridge gave way suddenly while the traffic light for motorists on Tamiami Trail was red, so that the concrete span fell on top of a row of stopped vehicles. A woman stopped at the light who was heading westbound said the structure fell without warning. The woman, who asked that her name not be used, said it was immediately clear to her that several people were dead.
[...] The bridge crashed across six lanes of heavily traveled Tamiami Trail, crushing a still undetermined number of cars and killing a still unclear number of people. Police on the scene said at least six people could be dead.
From an earlier article:
The rapid span installation was the result of months of preparation. The bridge's main 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the Trail while support towers were built at either end. The 950-ton span was then picked up, moved and lowered into place by special gantry cranes at the intersection of Southwest 109th Avenue in an operation that lasted several hours Saturday morning.
[...] The innovative installation method significantly reduced risks to workers, pedestrians and motorists and minimized traffic disruptions, FIU said. The architecturally distinctive, cable-supported bridge is the product of a collaboration between MCM Construction and FIGG Bridge Design, the firm responsible for the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay.
[more...]
The news stories about the Miami Bridge follow the common pattern of containing almost no technical information and a massive focus on the horror. The comments section to the news articles are almost equally horrific. So I started looking for civil engineering forums, ran across this one: http://www.eng-tips.com/viewthread.cfm?qid=436595 and in one of the links in one of the comments, ran into a link to the proposal from MCM and FIGG: https://facilities.fiu.edu/projects/BT_904/MCM_FIGG_Proposal_for_FIU_Pedestrian_Bridge_9-30-2015.pdf It runs 173 pages and is a mixture of marketing and an explanation of the phases of construction. Very nice renderings
I have none of the requisite knowledge to comment on the collapse, but the reading is finally interesting. I'd be interested in other people's finds as well.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/17/us/florida-bridge-collapse-crack.html
Hours before the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, the engineering company for the bridge met with the construction manager and representatives from the university and the Florida Department of Transportation to discuss a crack on the structure, according to a statement from the university released early Saturday.
The engineering company, Figg Bridge Engineers, delivered a technical presentation on the crack, the statement said, and "concluded there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge."
Six vehicles remain trapped under the bridge, with four of them very difficult to extract, Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Monday March 19, @07:37PM
This event occurred on Thursday. Today is Monday and it's old news. I suppose the bridge's innovative method of construction justifies any tardiness; this is after all a site for those interested in technology. However, it would have been better if this were posted a few days ago.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Monday March 19, @07:39PM
AvE did a short video where he explained the context of the bridge collapse, some of the engineering principles used to design this bridge, its basic structure, and how the original plans moving the bridge into place may have been compromised. [youtube.com] He is not a structural engineer, but he seems less clueless and more detailed about his analysis than most of the comments and spin i've read.