A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. Uber has suspended testing of its self-driving cars.
I couldn't find any good analysis of the liability situation here.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Knowledge Troll on Monday March 19, @10:37PM (1 child)
I'm positive that the company that is known for pushing the limits, ignoring regulations, and in general being total shits and douche bags will cooperate fully with giving the investigators all the footage from their black boxes that make them look innocent. Uber can be trusted, yessir.
Nothing can go wrong with Uber doing this at all.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday March 19, @10:46PM
The problem is that with the reputation that Uber has, the more it holds back, the more it looks like Uber is just being Uber here - and that's not going to work well in the court system for them. The downside is that they will just keep throwing more litigation at it until everyone gets weary of reading about it.
I really think that this is one of those cases where the state/federal government should step in and sue on behalf of the family/estate of the deceased - just to make it an even fight in the courts rather than Joe Three-Partner-Practise up against the might of hundreds of Uber Lawyers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 19, @10:38PM (2 children)
Uber's liable to end up in the dumpster a few years before we all expected it to.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 19, @10:47PM (1 child)
But... was the passenger injured? If not, this is not a business busting incident**, Uber promises you get to the destination in spite of those service-refusing pedestrians and delivers
Always safer to travel with Uber!
Our latest self-driving light armoured cars make the best of both worlds - nimble enough in an urbanized environment, offering unparalleled protection for the passengers.
** we'll tale care about those pesky regulations in the next financial quarters
(GRIN)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 19, @10:57PM
Tired of being slowed down by traffic jams? For only 10x the price of Uber Black, you may now enjoy Uber Tank.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 19, @10:46PM (5 children)
The problem with the self-driving industry aren't the tech and the bugs. It's the liability.
Car manufacturers occasionally get in multi-billion dollars recalls, but they reject (correctly) most crashes' liability onto the driver.
With autonomous cars, they are liable, because there's really nobody else to blame (mandatory maintenance will be a problem). And the amounts could easily bankrupt them.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 19, @10:49PM (4 children)
Bah... some regulation. Nothing a good lobbying and electoral contributions can't solve.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 19, @10:55PM
Meh. I need to express my pain. Money is speech. You can't tell me I'm limited to a specific amount of pain (multiplied by the class size).
Silly? It only takes 5 judges agreeing with me.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by fyngyrz on Monday March 19, @10:59PM (2 children)
Might also make pedestrians a bit more careful.
I've been legally driving since 1971, and I couldn't possibly count the number of times someone has walked out into traffic in some unreasonable fashion and required me to stand on my brakes.
Might even make us build safer roads - pedestrian bridges in towns and etc., anti-wildlife-fenced highways elsewhere. A lot of death and destruction is simply a result of cheaping out on how roads should actually be built. After all, the vehicle can't hit 'em if they aren't there.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday March 19, @11:12PM
Outside of towns, sure. Inside cities, it might be wiser to remove the cars, or force them to really low and therefore safe speeds. There are way too many places in the US where a 4-lane road, where people go 50mph, is right against houses, shops and schools.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday March 19, @11:40PM
The idea of self-driving cars is being pushed on the claim that they are safer than human driven ones and that no infrastrucure changes will be required to accomodate them. But there you go already.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by cocaine overdose on Monday March 19, @11:17PM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday March 19, @11:42PM
I expect many drivers have become completely dependent on Uber for their livelihood.
As a result they are just barely making it with the aid of food stamps, and will soon lose their jobs completely.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward