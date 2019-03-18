Stories
IBM's Tiny Computer for Anti-Counterfeiting

posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 20, @12:00AM
from the technology-is-getting-bigger-and-smaller dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

IBM has built a computer smaller than a grain of salt intended for anti-counterfeiting... and it uses a blockchain:

IBM has unveiled what it claims is the world's smallest computer—the size of a grain of salt. The computer will cost less than $0.10 to manufacture, and is intended for logistics applications.

The device is one type of what IBM calls "crypto-anchors"—"digital fingerprints" that can be embedded in everyday items in order to verify their provenance and contents. Another example of this concept is edible ink that can be stamped on pills.

The idea is to use these methods to link things to their records, which are stored on a blockchain.

The computer includes several hundred thousand transistors, static RAM, an LED and a photodetector for communication, and an integrated solar cell.

Also at Engadget, Notebookcheck, and CNET.

