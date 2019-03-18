Stories
China will Ban People with Poor ‘Social Credit’ from Planes and Trains

posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 20, @03:03AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

China said it will begin applying its so-called social credit system to flights and trains and stop people who have committed misdeeds from taking such transport for up to a year.

People who would be put on the restricted lists included those found to have committed acts like spreading false information about terrorism and causing trouble on flights, as well as those who used expired tickets or smoked on trains, according to two statements issued on the National Development and Reform Commission’s website on Friday.

[...] China has flagged plans to roll out a system that will allow government bodies to share information on its citizens’ trustworthiness and issue penalties based on a so-called social credit score.

China to bar people with bad 'social credit' from planes, trains

INSIDE CHINA'S VAST NEW EXPERIMENT IN SOCIAL RANKING

China’s dystopian social credit system is a harbinger of the global age of the algorithm

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @03:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @03:09AM (#655249)
    The domestication of humans to serve the State better continues.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday March 20, @03:14AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 20, @03:14AM (#655252) Journal

    I think with all the things coming to light these days in the US that we could potentially face a similar future. The infrastructure is being laid. Has been for quite some time. I bet we see some really "creative" ideas on what to do with all the data being collected these days. "Hoover it up now, boys. We'll find a use for it later..."

