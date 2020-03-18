from the Can't-wait-for-April dept.
Two people have been killed and four have been injured by explosions caused by package bombs in Austin, TX this month:
In Texas, Another Explosion Injures 2 Men In Austin
Authorities in Austin, Texas, responded to an explosion in the southwest part of the city late Sunday, with the city's emergency medical service tweeting that it caused two serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The blast comes on the heels of three package-bomb explosions in recent weeks that have killed two people and wounded two more, as well as a bomb threat that canceled a Saturday hip-hop concert at the South by Southwest festival. It is not yet known if Sunday night's explosion is related to any of the prior incidents.
Austin's police chief Brian Manley had made a direct appeal to the bomber(s) just hours earlier.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 20, @10:00AM
>“We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”
Damn, Chief Manley. Guy's had four successful a-site rushes, and you're treating him like he's some dumb sob that's taken the pub hostage after his wife left him for the mail man. Anyone who's ever downloaded any "suggestive" PDF dumps in Austin, better get to dbanning their drives.