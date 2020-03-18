Stories
Two Injured in Fourth Package Bombing Incident this Month in Austin, Texas

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 20, @09:28AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Two people have been killed and four have been injured by explosions caused by package bombs in Austin, TX this month:

In Texas, Another Explosion Injures 2 Men In Austin

Authorities in Austin, Texas, responded to an explosion in the southwest part of the city late Sunday, with the city's emergency medical service tweeting that it caused two serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The blast comes on the heels of three package-bomb explosions in recent weeks that have killed two people and wounded two more, as well as a bomb threat that canceled a Saturday hip-hop concert at the South by Southwest festival. It is not yet known if Sunday night's explosion is related to any of the prior incidents.

Austin's police chief Brian Manley had made a direct appeal to the bomber(s) just hours earlier.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 20, @10:00AM

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Tuesday March 20, @10:00AM (#655312) Journal
    My bet is that it's some local who's lived there all his life, just long enough to see the Californians abandon their litterbox, to make another. Or maybe he's just another boring old racial bomber? House and Mason were black, and there's little info on the other four (besides Mason's mother and another hispanic granny). Something something, killing the best of the blacks to keep them down. Something something, Austin's got a Punisher.

    >“We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”

    Damn, Chief Manley. Guy's had four successful a-site rushes, and you're treating him like he's some dumb sob that's taken the pub hostage after his wife left him for the mail man. Anyone who's ever downloaded any "suggestive" PDF dumps in Austin, better get to dbanning their drives.
