She says Dr. Aathirayen Thiyagarajah, a pain specialist in Greenville, South Carolina, prescribed her an opioid called Subsys for abdominal pain from Crohn's disease for nearly 2½ years, from March 2013 through July 2015.

Subsys is an ultrapowerful form of fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"He said it would do wonders for me, and it was really simple and easy. You just spray it in your mouth," Cantone said.

She says Subsys helped her pain, but it left her in "a zombie-like" state. She couldn't be left alone with her three young children, two of whom have autism and other special needs.

"I blacked out all the time. I'd find myself on the kitchen floor or the front lawn," she said.

She says that if she missed even one day of the drug, she had uncontrollable diarrhea and vomiting.

She said she brought her concerns to Thiyagarajah, but he assured her it couldn't be the Subsys that was causing her health problems.

"I trusted him. I trusted my doctor as you trust the police officer that's directing traffic when the light is out," she said.

She says that when she eventually asked Thiyagarajah to switch her to a non-opioid medication, he became belligerent.

"He said it was Subsys or nothing," she said.

Cantone would later learn that from August 2013 through December 2016, the company that makes Subsys paid Thiyagarajah more than $200,000, according to Open Payments, the federal government database that tracks payments from pharmaceutical companies to doctors.

CNN compared the $190,000 he received from 2014 to 2015 with other prescribers nationwide in the same medical specialty and found that he received magnitudes [50 times] more than the average for his peers.

Nearly all of the payments were for fees for speaking, training, education and consulting.

Dr. Aathirayen Thiyagarajah wrote nearly twice as many opioid prescriptions per patient annually compared to his colleagues