One of the latest experimental candidates for a male birth control drug is a compound that would be taken much like the daily birth control pill available for women. A pilot study presented Sunday at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting suggests that the compound—called dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU)—can be safe and effective in human test subjects.
[...] DMAU is meant to act on the same receptors as testosterone and progestin. But it seems to be more easily absorbed by the body and longer-lasting. That theoretically means a single dose a day (when taken with food) should cause sterility without leading to other serious consequences, the authors say.
[...] The few side effects Page's team observed were weight gain and lowered levels of HDL cholesterol (the "good" kind). But they feel a tweaked dose could alleviate these symptoms. Importantly, the pill didn't seem to cause any other lasting symptoms of low testosterone. Eight men in the treatment group did report lower libido, but the effect faded away after treatment had ended.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @02:29PM (1 child)
basically turning your vas deferens into a cheese grater that shreds the boys to death during exfiltration
more importantly this is really bad news for the sextual power dynamic where men can control pregnancy
it wont end well if you think about it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @02:57PM
It will be banned with various justifications ranging from "it cheats women" to "real man don't need something like that" and "man up".
I ain't even mad.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday March 20, @02:30PM (1 child)
great, now how about a male morning after pill?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @02:39PM
Good old falcon punch.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 20, @02:38PM
They've invented a male birth control pill. Take it the next day and it changes your blood type.
/ this was way before DNA testing