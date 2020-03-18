from the sharing-is-caring dept.
One of the latest beneficiaries of sharing music online, according to TorrentFreak, turns out to be the streaming music service Spotify:
Without The Pirate Bay, Spotify may have never turned into the success it is today. Ten years ago record labels were so desperate to find an answer to the ever-growing piracy problem that they agreed to take a gamble. Now, more than a decade later, Spotify has turned into a billion-dollar company, with pirate roots.
Last autumn the EU suppressed a 300-page copyright study showing yet again that copyright infringement does not harm sales. It often helps sales. Both factors have been known for a long time, with other studies going back to the 1990s.
Indie funk band Vulfpeck hacked the Spotify royalty system in order to fund a tour of free concerts. Spotify pays 0.5 cents for every track that is played for at least 30 seconds. Vulfpeck's latest album, "Sleepify" is 10 tracks of silence lasting 31-32 seconds each. The band asked fans to put the album on repeat and play it while they slept.
So far, they've racked up over $20,000 in royalties, but Spotify isn't so happy about the situation. Now the hard part is getting Spotify to actually pay out so that fans can see the band live.
According to Techcrunch Spotify has raised $1 billion in convertible debt to fight Apple Music, but the terms of the deal may prove to be difficult if Spotify under performs:
On-demand streaming music is inevitable, so Spotify is taking whatever fuel it can get to win the race against Apple. Whoever can sign up customers faster to consume their data and network effect could earn money off them for a long, long time. So it makes sense that Spotify would be willing to raise money at ugly, exploitative terms now for a better chance at earning those riches later.
...
But here's the catch.
If Spotify doesn't perform well, some aggressive deal terms could cost it a lot of money.
TPG and Dragoneer get to convert the debt to equity at a 20% discount of whatever share price Spotify sets for an eventual IPO. And if it doesn't IPO within the next year, that discount goes up 2.5% every extra six months.
Spotify also has to pay 5% annual interest on the debt, and 1% more every six months up to a total of 10%. And finally, TPG and Dragoneer can sell their shares just 90 days after the IPO, before the 180-day lockup period ends for Spotify's employees and other investors.
Spotify has finally filed for an initial public offering:
Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service, has filed for an initial public offering today. The Sweden-based company co-founded by Daniel Ek, who has remained its CEO since its 2006 inception, and Martin Lorentzon has more than 71 million paying users as of December 2017. The company also enjoys an overall user base that includes ad-supported free listeners of 159 million, far outpacing the competition from Apple, Google, Tidal, and others. Spotify will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SPOT."
Spotify will be offering a direct listing, meaning that its shares can be traded on the open market sooner than with a more conventional IPO, as Spotify doesn't intend to raise a large amount of capital with its IPO. According to CNBC, the price of Spotify shares traded on private markets indicate the company could be worth as much as $23 billion.
The filing gives us one of our best looks yet at Spotify's finances, with the company posting revenue last year of €4,090 million (nearly $5 billion) and a net loss of -€1,235 million (or ~$1.5 billion) for the same period.
Also at TechCrunch.