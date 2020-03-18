from the should-we-t-r-y-i-t-? dept.
Increased letter spacing helps individuals read faster, but not due to visual processing, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
"Generally speaking, our lab is interested in learning about how kids learn to read. More specifically, we want to know how the brain activity of kids that have difficulty learning to read differs from those who are not." said Elizabeth Sacchi, a doctoral candidate at Binghamton University. "Through some of my studies, I came across this effect called the letter-spacing effect, which is this finding that both kids and adults with or without specific reading impairment read faster and more fluidly when you increase the spaces between letters in words."
Sacchi's research on letter spacing is part of the National Science Foundation-funded Reading Brain Project, directed by Sarah Laszlo, adjunct associate professor of psychology. The Reading Brain Project studies how children read, measuring their brain activity as they play a computerized reading game. The goal of the project is to help children become more successful readers. According to Sacchi, this is the first letter-spacing research to look at what is happening inside the brain when reading occurs.
"Everybody seemed pretty certain up until this point that it was about decluttering your visual scene, which may make identifying letters easier," said Sacchi. "What my results show is that it doesn't look like the effect is happening early enough to be related to visual processing."
Sacchi measured the electrical activity in subjects' brains when they were shown pictures of words, letters that spell out pronounceable pseudo-words, strings of consonants, and a font that is visually similar to real words but has no meaning. She said if the letter-spacing effect was due to visual processing, it would be easier to respond to all of these characters.
"We saw very late effects of spacing, and we saw it the most with real words," said Sacchi. "Increased spacing was very helpful for the words, and less helpful for the pseudo-words and the consonant strings. The fact that more "word-like" stimuli benefited more than less "word-like" stimuli suggests that the benefit is occurring during a reading-specific process, rather than during a purely visual stage. We don't know exactly yet where it's coming into play, but if we can identify exactly where it is helping individuals during reading, then the idea is that we can employ it more effectively."
Sacchi said she plans to focus her future research on what part of the reading process letter-spacing affects.
Materials provided by Binghamton University.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 20, @10:06PM
* {
letter-spacing: -0.1em;
word-spacing: -0.01em;
}
On all sites so I don't have to be drowned in claustrophobic bloat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @10:18PM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday March 20, @10:35PM
I learned to touch-type in just three days as a result of a missile first strike which rained upon me not death but letters. Also triplets like jtj.
My boss wrote so he could learn to type himself.
When I told him how impressed I was with his product, he said "You used a 386. I wrote it for an 8086. It's full of fixed timing loops."
He knew that from the start but didn't tell me just to see what would happen.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward