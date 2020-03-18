Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Yale Study: Sad, Lonely Introverts Are Natural Born Social Psychologists

posted by chromas on Tuesday March 20, @11:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the sad-crying-clown-in-an-iron-lung dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Cognitive curiosity, cognitive ability, melancholy, and introversion predict social psychological skill, a new Yale study shows.

[...] The authors asked more than 1.000 subjects about how people think, act, and feel in social contexts. The two psychologists began the survey [...] by asking: “Can you accurately infer how most people feel, think, and behave in social context?” Gollwitzer and Bargh did a series of experiments to try and identify traits of those who accurately answered the questions.

[...] The key predictors of social psychological skill were the willingness to tackle a complex problem and cognitive ability, the authors claim.

Interestingly, the authors also found that lonely individuals, as well as individuals with lower self-esteem, tended to answer questions more accurately. Likewise, introverts answered more accurately than extroverts.

Source: https://www.inquisitr.com/4829590/yale-study-sad-lonely-introverts-are-natural-born-social-psychologists/

Original Submission


«  New Research Into Letter-Spacing Could Help Improve Children's Reading
Yale Study: Sad, Lonely Introverts Are Natural Born Social Psychologists | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday March 20, @11:50PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 20, @11:50PM (#655720)

    If you have "social psychological skill", that is, the keen ability to see people as they really are, together with "cognitive curiosity and cognitive ability", wouldn't that drive you to melancholy and make you obsessed to avoid others?

    --
    They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:54PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:54PM (#655723)

    Introverts! Is there nothing they can't do?

    Or, to put it another way:
    Would there really be any downside to euthanising all extroverts?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:59PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:59PM (#655726)

      Sales revenue would plummet.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:10AM (#655735)

        From March to November, we set our clocks ahead by one hour to boost sales. We'll make it two hours for an even bigger boost.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 20, @11:59PM (1 child)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Tuesday March 20, @11:59PM (#655725) Journal
    This just in, life is just one big Dunning Kruger simulation. The dumbest are the loudest. The most unaware of a situation are the most likely to take control of it. Extroverts are big, loud-mouthed children and introverts are skinny, meek women! Moderation, fellows! Moderation! You can learn to not blurt out the first thing that pops into your mind and you can learn not to think everyone's staring at you, all the same!

    Crawling in my skin
    These pills that I will steal
    Withdrawal is how I fall
    Confusing what is real

    There's something in my head,
    Consuming, controlling
    This lack of drug supply I fear is never ending
    Confusing, I can't seem

    To find my dealer again
    My bills are closing in (without a hit of confidence
    I'm convinced that's just too much pressure ...)

    In my head, in my head
    Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
    Who's in my head, in my head?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:13AM (#655739)
      Hey Macarena
(1)