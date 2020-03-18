from the sad-crying-clown-in-an-iron-lung dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Cognitive curiosity, cognitive ability, melancholy, and introversion predict social psychological skill, a new Yale study shows.
[...] The authors asked more than 1.000 subjects about how people think, act, and feel in social contexts. The two psychologists began the survey [...] by asking: “Can you accurately infer how most people feel, think, and behave in social context?” Gollwitzer and Bargh did a series of experiments to try and identify traits of those who accurately answered the questions.
[...] The key predictors of social psychological skill were the willingness to tackle a complex problem and cognitive ability, the authors claim.
Interestingly, the authors also found that lonely individuals, as well as individuals with lower self-esteem, tended to answer questions more accurately. Likewise, introverts answered more accurately than extroverts.
Source: https://www.inquisitr.com/4829590/yale-study-sad-lonely-introverts-are-natural-born-social-psychologists/
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday March 20, @11:50PM
If you have "social psychological skill", that is, the keen ability to see people as they really are, together with "cognitive curiosity and cognitive ability", wouldn't that drive you to melancholy and make you obsessed to avoid others?
They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:54PM (2 children)
Introverts! Is there nothing they can't do?
Or, to put it another way:
Would there really be any downside to euthanising all extroverts?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, @11:59PM (1 child)
Sales revenue would plummet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:10AM
From March to November, we set our clocks ahead by one hour to boost sales. We'll make it two hours for an even bigger boost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @12:13AM