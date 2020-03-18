from the And-nothing-of-value-was-lost dept.
#DeleteFacebook trends in response to Cambridge Analytica
We all moved on from MySpace. We can move on from Facebook too." This was a typical message found on Twitter in the wake of accusations over Cambridge Analytica using personal data from 50 million Facebook users to influence the US presidential election in 2016. After reports of Cambridge Analytica using Facebook's user information came to light, people began to urge others to either #DeleteFacebook or #BoycottFacebook in response.
[...] A spokeswoman for Privacy International warned that privacy concerns extend beyond Facebook as "your data is being exploited all the time". A person on the technology subsection of Reddit agreed, saying removing Facebook "doesn't solve the long term problem [because] consent to data use is very weakly protected online right now". And one Twitter user seeking regulation of Facebook said having the ability to delete an account is "a privilege".
This is a campaign we can all get behind, regardless of your position on election interference and influences.
The Guardian has an article about a whistleblower from Cambridge Analytica, who claims to have devised a strategy to "weaponize" Facebook profiles, in order to use those profile for targeted advertising to sway the US elections in 2016.
The Cambridge Analytica Files: ‘I created Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool’: meet the data war whistleblower
(The Guardian headline titles are often crap). I read a few older articles, presumably by the same author: she had a series of articles in March--May 2017 about Cambridge Analytica being used as a weapon to convince British voters to vote for Brexit in the referendum. It seems that her investigative journalism encouraged this wistleblower to "come out" and be interviewed by her.
Here's one: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/07/the-great-british-brexit-robbery-hijacked-democracy
Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others (Churchill), but when does advertising cross the line into psychological warfare against your own population?
Additional coverage at The Register
Not bold, so much as "ironic"
Facebook just has too much traction to lose a substantial number of users. The number of users on Facebook is a magnitude higher than the number of users MySpace ever had. IIRC, MySpace peaked at 76 million users monthly. Facebook has over two billion users, and over a billion use it monthly. The people on Facebook have also been using it years longer on average, some over a decade. Evidence suggests that the under-30 crowd has moved over to Instagram (which... surprise... is owned by Facebook), and Snapchat, but the over-30 crowd is just too entrenched in Facebook to make a mass migration possible. "Everyone I know is on Facebook," "I don't want to lose years of posts even though I never look at anything over a month old anyway," etc.
Bah. Be a slave.
This could help give Diaspora [diasporafoundation.org] another chance.
It's actually a pretty decent environment that doesn't spy on you and has no advertisements. It can even link (if you want) to the centralized spying apparatus [facebook.com].
The biggest bar to adoption of Diaspora [wikipedia.org] is the painful installation [diasporafoundation.org] of the Diaspora platform [wikipedia.org].
Even Docker [github.com] containers and VMs [google.com] are a pain in the ass to install.
What's worse, the devs don't even seem to care [diasporafoundation.org].
As a side project, I've been looking at trying to tie the pieces together but that's going to take a while. Given how long Diaspora has been around, you'd think this would be a solved problem by now. Sigh.
The main problem is you're just not going to get Grandma on Diaspora while the pictures of her grandbabies are all on FaceBook.
I've been saying for many, many years that trusting Facebook is idiotic, but no one wanted to listen to me. I warned that putting your lives up on display for anyone to see is a bad idea. I've seen people lose jobs because of things they posted on Facebook.
I've also been saying for many years that people interested in social media should be using a decentralized service like Diaspora so they can control what they share with the world, or selectively with other people. But no, no one wants to do that because it isn't as easy.
You (Facebook users) are all getting what you deserve.
One final comment: in the article, some loser "tweets" this:
There's nothing forcing all these people to connect to family/friends/business with Facebook instead of other methods, such as good ol' email. And what does this moron think that a "real discussion" is going to accomplish anyway? Facebook is a private company, and can do whatever the fuck they want with your data once you've given it to them. They're not a fucking democracy. If you don't like the way they run their business or handle your data, then stop using them. Does this idiot think that "having a real discussion" about Microsoft's forced updates is going to accomplish anything there? Or that "having a real discussion" about payday loan practices is going to make payday loan lenders act better? Or that "having a real discussion" about Mafia business practices will get them to abandon organized crime and racketeering? Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) is a naive idiot.
Grishnakh is a privileged elitist who needs to check his privilege!!!
Obama does it. Earth shattering new way of doing things and reaching the people. Insiders basically GAVE him this info.
Trump does it. You evil nazi scum. You should die in a bath of acid.
Facebook is a platform DESIGNED to do this shit. People are shocked? What do they think all those privacy permission flags are for? Why do they think they are twiddled and removed and added in all the time? In the words of the founder of the company, "dumb fucks".
The DNC is grasping at straws to not come to terms they picked a crappy candidate. They want to blame everyone but who convinced everyone to not vote for her. She skipped whole states. Her attendance was pitiful and her opposition was filling stadiums. She was the 'well her I guess' vote. Not "yeah I like her" vote. Trump had people who did that. Hillary had a pitiful showing. She literally called half the country 'deplorable' then tried to walk it back. Trump had 'grab her by the pussy' well no shit he is on the fucking cover of a playboy issue what did you think he was doing there?
My prediction of what will happen. Facebook will eat a basket of crow and say it is their fault. Twiddle the parameters again. Continue to spy on everyone then for 2020 give all the info to the DNC again. Just like they did in 2008 and 2012. Dont think so? It is in the podesta emails how they were talking to top people in facebook.
Again the DNC has failed me. They continue to show me why I should hate someone else yet fail to show why their policies are better. They do not even try. Same ol shit from them.