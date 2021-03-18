Stories
U.S. Bans Venezuela's Cryptocurrency

posted by mrpg on Wednesday March 21, @04:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the ¿y-ahora-que? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

U.S. bans transactions with Venezuela's digital currency

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order barring any U.S.-based financial transactions involving Venezuela's new petro cryptocurrency, as U.S. officials warned that it was a "scam" by President Nicolas Maduro's government to further undermine democracy in the OPEC country.

"The 'petro' is a desperate effort by a corrupt regime to defraud international investors," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters, strongly warning that any transactions in the petro digital currency would violate U.S. sanctions. "Investing in the 'petro' should be viewed as directly supporting this dictatorship and its attempts to undermine the democratic order in Venezuela," the official added.

Trump's order bars "all transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token," issued by Venezuela's government since Jan. 9, the White House said in a statement.

Also at the New York Times.

Previously: Enter the "Petro": Venezuela to Launch Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Original Submission


Related Stories

Enter the "Petro": Venezuela to Launch Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency 30 comments

mrpg writes:

Enter the 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro looked to the world of digital currency to circumvent U.S.-led financial sanctions, announcing on Sunday the launch of the "petro" backed by oil reserves to shore up a collapsed economy. The leftist leader offered few specifics about the currency launch or how the struggling OPEC member would pull off such a feat, but he declared to cheers that "the 21st century has arrived!"

"Venezuela will create a cryptocurrency," backed by oil, gas, gold and diamond reserves, Maduro said in his regular Sunday televised broadcast, a five-hour showcase of Christmas songs and dancing. The petro, he said, would help Venezuela "advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade."

Opposition leaders derided the announcement, which they said needed congressional approval, and some cast doubt on whether the digital currency would ever see the light of day in the midst of turmoil. The real currency, the bolivar, is in freefall, and the country is sorely lacking in basic needs like food and medicine.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @04:21AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @04:21AM (#655899)

    You are free to do as you're told by the Dear Leader, that is.

    One thing is for sure: This ain't capitalism.

    • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday March 21, @04:37AM

      by idiot_king (6587) on Wednesday March 21, @04:37AM (#655907)

      No, it IS capitalism because it is using economic pressure against an enemy in an especially destructive manner.

  • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday March 21, @04:35AM (1 child)

    by idiot_king (6587) on Wednesday March 21, @04:35AM (#655906)

    Capitalism HATES anything that might be compassionate, especially if it means extending an olive branch to a country that might need it.
    Disgusting. Capitalism and the countries it yokes under its oppressive weight is insane.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @04:47AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, @04:47AM (#655911)

      No joke, this place is fucked. Badly.

      I'd have shuffled off this mortal coil a few years back if it wasn't such a dick move to friends and family.

  • (Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Wednesday March 21, @04:45AM

    by cubancigar11 (330) on Wednesday March 21, @04:45AM (#655909) Homepage Journal

    I have been on the fence regarding this whole bitcoin thing. God only knows if I had done some serious thing about it back in 2008 then I would have been in a different situation, but if USA is afraid of a having cryptocurrency backed oil dealings, then this is some serious shit I need to figure out. This ain't going away no matter what.

  • (Score: 2) by ilPapa on Wednesday March 21, @04:47AM

    by ilPapa (2366) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday March 21, @04:47AM (#655910)

    It takes some kind of brass for Donald Trump to call somebody else out for perpetrating a "scam".

