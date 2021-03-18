Hawking spent much of his later years trying to figure out how a black hole could regurgitate information—although he also worked on theories of what triggered the big bang. Three years ago he began his last work on black holes with Malcolm Perry, a theoretical physicist and Hawking's colleague at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and Andrew Strominger, a theorist at Harvard University. "It was only 2 weeks ago that I saw him," Perry says. "He certainly wasn't in the best shape, but his mind was clearly focused on the problem."

[...] [Strictly] speaking, Strominger says, the theorem states only that two similar black holes can be "transformed" into each other by a handful of mathematical relations called diffeomorphisms, which relabel the coordinates of space-time. An infinite family of other diffeomorphisms has been neglected for decades, he says. They imply that a black hole's event horizon might be bedecked with an infinity of charges, a bit like electric charges. The charges could distinguish one black hole from another and encode infalling information, Strominger says. "We're cautiously optimistic about this idea," he says. "Stephen was very optimistic."

However, the charges may not encode enough information or may not do so in a unique way, Giddings cautions. One theorist who requested anonymity out of respect for Hawking says his various solutions for the black hole information problem pale next to his best work. Hawking's latest work also misses a bigger issue, the theorist says. If a black hole preserves information, he argues, then an unavoidable conclusion of Einstein's theory of gravity—that there's no way to tell if you're falling into a huge black hole—must be wrong.